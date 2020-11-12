Apple could reportedly be launching new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops, all powered by its new in-house M1 chip, in 2021. According to a report, the Cupertino company could also be looking at launching a 24-inch iMac as well as a smaller Mac Pro workstation in the coming year. Unveiling the M1 SoC at the ‘One More Thing' event on November 10, Apple introduced refreshed versions of MacBook Air, MacBook Pro 13-inch, and Mac mini powered by its new silicon.

According to a report by IT Home, Apple could launch two MacBook Pro laptops powered by its new M1 chip. The new lineup is expected to comprise a new 14-inch MacBook Pro and a refreshed 16-inch MacBook Pro. Presently, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is listed on Apple Store with Intel processors. The 13-inch MacBook Pro, on the other hand, is listed with both M1 chip and Intel processor options. The new M1-powered entry-level MacBook Pro was announced alongside Apple silicon-based MacBook Air and Mac mini. The report also suggests that the purported 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro could come with Mini-LED display. The two laptops are expected to launch sometime around the third quarter of 2021.

The publication also hinted at the possible launch of a 24-inch iMac, expected to be made official by the end of this year or in the first quarter of 2021. At present, iMac is listed on Apple Store in two sizes – 21.5-inch and 27-inch. If the new iMac releases, it will place in the middle of the two existing machines. The report also suggested the launch of a smaller Mac Pro. Expected to be about half the size of the regular Mac Pro but with a similar design, it isn't known yet if the new workstation will replace the original or be an additional variant. No release date is known for the rumoured new Mac Pro either.

The newly announced M1-powered MacBook Air, MacBook Pro 13-inch, and Mac mini are set to start shipping from November 17.

