Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Apple to Launch M1 Powered 14 Inch, 16 Inch MacBook Pro Laptops in 2021 and New Mac Pro: Report

Apple to Launch M1-Powered 14-Inch, 16-Inch MacBook Pro Laptops in 2021 and New Mac Pro: Report

Apple could also launch a smaller Mac Pro and a 24-inch iMac as well.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 12 November 2020 18:12 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple to Launch M1-Powered 14-Inch, 16-Inch MacBook Pro Laptops in 2021 and New Mac Pro: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple introduced its in-house M1 chip at its ‘One More Thing’ virtual event

Highlights
  • Apple M1-powered MacBook Pro laptops could launch in Q3 2021
  • iMac 24-inch is expected to launch early next year
  • The purported new Mac Pro could be half the size of the original

Apple could reportedly be launching new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops, all powered by its new in-house M1 chip, in 2021. According to a report, the Cupertino company could also be looking at launching a 24-inch iMac as well as a smaller Mac Pro workstation in the coming year. Unveiling the M1 SoC at the ‘One More Thing' event on November 10, Apple introduced refreshed versions of MacBook Air, MacBook Pro 13-inch, and Mac mini powered by its new silicon.

According to a report by IT Home, Apple could launch two MacBook Pro laptops powered by its new M1 chip. The new lineup is expected to comprise a new 14-inch MacBook Pro and a refreshed 16-inch MacBook Pro. Presently, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is listed on Apple Store with Intel processors. The 13-inch MacBook Pro, on the other hand, is listed with both M1 chip and Intel processor options. The new M1-powered entry-level MacBook Pro was announced alongside Apple silicon-based MacBook Air and Mac mini. The report also suggests that the purported 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro could come with Mini-LED display. The two laptops are expected to launch sometime around the third quarter of 2021.

The publication also hinted at the possible launch of a 24-inch iMac, expected to be made official by the end of this year or in the first quarter of 2021. At present, iMac is listed on Apple Store in two sizes – 21.5-inch and 27-inch. If the new iMac releases, it will place in the middle of the two existing machines. The report also suggested the launch of a smaller Mac Pro. Expected to be about half the size of the regular Mac Pro but with a similar design, it isn't known yet if the new workstation will replace the original or be an additional variant. No release date is known for the rumoured new Mac Pro either.

The newly announced M1-powered MacBook Air, MacBook Pro 13-inch, and Mac mini are set to start shipping from November 17.

Are iPhone 12 mini, HomePod mini the Perfect Apple Devices for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple M1, Apple MacBook Pro 14 inch, Apple MacBook Pro 16 inch, Mac Pro, iMac 24 inch
Shayak Majumder Shayak Majumder is Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. A journalist since 2013, he has worked both on the field as well as behind the desk in several organisations including Indian Express Online and MSN. As a reporter, he covered a wide range of verticals, from politics to the development sector. While at Indian Express, he regularly reviewed video games, gaming hardware and the growth of MMORPG in India. He is also a passionate musician and a former trainer, currently working on his upcoming EP. ...More
Google Play Store the Main Distributor for Malware on Android Phones: Report

Related Stories

Apple to Launch M1-Powered 14-Inch, 16-Inch MacBook Pro Laptops in 2021 and New Mac Pro: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Coming Back to India, Developers Have Announced
  2. Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video Will Now Be Regulated by Government
  3. Redmi Note 8 Starts Receiving MIUI 12 Update in India, Users Report
  4. MacBook Air With M1 Processor Beats 16-Inch MacBook Pro on Geekbench
  5. Mi Smart Band 5 Review
  6. Realme 7 5G May Launch as a Rebranded Realme V5
  7. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G May Come With Snapdragon 750G SoC
  8. macOS Big Sur Update Coming on Thursday, Apple Announces
  9. iPad mini 6 Specifications Leaked, May Include A14 Bionic SoC, USB Type-C
  10. Realme 7 5G Launch Set for November 19, Could Be a Rebadged Realme V5
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple to Launch M1-Powered 14-Inch, 16-Inch MacBook Pro Laptops in 2021 and New Mac Pro: Report
  2. Google Play Store the Main Distributor for Malware on Android Phones: Report
  3. Dutch Students Build Electric Car from Recycled Plastic and Garbage
  4. China's Tencent Holdings Profit Surges 89 Percent After Honour of Kings Launch
  5. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Tipped to Come With S Pen Support
  6. Microsoft Office 2019 Getting Beta Update for Mac Machines With Support for Apple Silicon
  7. BSNL Launches New Rs. 599 Fiber Basic Plus Broadband Plan With Up to 60Mbps Speeds, 3300GB Data: Report
  8. MacBook Air With M1 Processor Beats 16-Inch MacBook Pro, All Other Processors on Geekbench Leaderboards
  9. iPad mini 6 Specifications Surface Online, Tipped to Look Like iPad Air 4
  10. PUBG Mobile India Coming Back After Ban, Developers Have Announced
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com