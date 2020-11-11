Technology News
Apple Stops Selling Intel-Powered MacBook Air; Non-M1 Options of MacBook Pro, Mac mini Selling at Higher Price

MacBook Air with Apple’s in-house M1 chip is priced at Rs. 92,990 in India for the 7-core GPU option.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 11 November 2020 17:55 IST
Apple Stops Selling Intel-Powered MacBook Air; Non-M1 Options of MacBook Pro, Mac mini Selling at Higher Price

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple introduced its in-house M1 chip at the ‘One More Thing’ virtual event

Highlights
  • You can’t buy Intel-powered MacBook Air on Apple Store anymore
  • MacBook Pro 13-inch with Intel silicon only available for higher end mode
  • Mac mini with Intel chip is priced at Rs. 1,04,990

Apple has discontinued the sale of Intel-powered MacBook Air on its online store. Apple unveiled its in-house M1 chip at the ‘One More Thing' virtual event on Tuesday, November 10. Fitted with the new silicon, the Cupertino giant launched MacBook Air, MacBook Pro 13-inch, and Mac mini at the occasion. Interested customers can still opt for Intel-powered MacBook Pro 13-inch, but the non-M1 laptop is only available at the higher end of the price spectrum. Similarly, non-M1 Mac mini is only available at the higher price-end.

Intel-powered MacBook Air removed completely

Following the ‘One More Thing' event, all Intel-powered options of MacBook Air were removed from Apple Store. If you visit the store, it will only show M1-powered MacBook Air laptops to be available for purchase. The new variants are priced at Rs. 92,990 and Rs. 1,17,900 in India for the 7-core GPU and the 8-core GPU models respectively.

MacBook Pro 13-inch with Intel available at higher prices

You can still buy an Intel-powered MacBook Pro 13-inch on the Apple Store. However, you will have to dish out a lot more than for the M1-powered options. The entry-level MacBook Pro laptops with M1 inside is priced at Rs. 1,22,900 and Rs. 1,42,900 for the 256GB and 512GB SSD storage option, respectively. If you wish to go for Intel-powered variants of the 512GB and 1TB SSD options, the prices go up to Rs. 1,74,900 and Rs. 1,94,900, respectively. Its worth noting that the M1-powered MacBook Pro comes with two Thunderbolt ports, whereas the Intel-powered options come with Four Thunderbolt 3 ports.

Mac mini with Intel available at a higher price as well

Powered by the new M1 chip, Mac mini CPUs carry a price tag of Rs. 64,900 and Rs. 84,900 for the 256GB and 512GB SSD storage options, respectively. The Intel-powered Mac mini, with 512GB PCIe-based SSD, is priced at Rs. 1,04,990.

Are iPhone 12 mini, HomePod mini the Perfect Apple Devices for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: Apple, Apple M1 Chip, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro 13 Inch, Mac mini, Apple Store
