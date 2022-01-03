Technology News
Apple's 2022 Launch Details Tipped: New iPhone, Mac Pro, MacBook Models, New iPad Pro, and VR Headset

Apple is also working in iOS 16 and macOS 13 which are scheduled to arrive later this year.

By David Delima | Updated: 3 January 2022 14:00 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Alex Bachor

Apple is tipped to be working on new Mac Pro, iMac Pro, and Mac mini models

Highlights
  • Apple MacBook Air is tipped to receive its biggest redesign in 2022
  • Apple iPhone 14 series is tipped to feature a hole-punch display
  • Apple’s VR headset is tipped to launch in 2022 after two years of delays

Apple is tipped to launch a number of new devices this year, including new a Mac Pro, iMac Pro, and Mac mini model. The Cupertino company is also expected to launch a redesigned MacBook Air and an entry-level MacBook Pro, according to a new report. The company is tipped to launch an iPad Pro model with wireless charging, along with a new external monitor. Customers could also see a 5G-capable iPhone SE successor in the first half of 2022, followed by the company's iPhone 14 smartphones later this year. The company is also tipped to launch three new Apple Watch models and its first VR headset later this year.

The Cupertino-based company is working on a smaller Mac Pro, with 40 CPU cores and 128 graphics cores, along with a new iMac Pro with a large screen and a new Mac mini model, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman states in his weekly newsletter. The MacBook Pro is tipped to receive a new entry-level model, while the MacBook Air will see its “biggest redesign in the product's history” according to Gurman. Apple is also said to be working on a new iPad Pro model that features wireless charging.

On the smartphone front, customers can expect to see a successor to its iPhone SE (2020) with 5G connectivity in the first half of 2020, followed by a company's iPhone 14 range later this year. Gurman also notes that the iPhone 14 series could feature a hole-punch display this year. The company is tipped to be working on three Apple Watch models — an Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 8, and a rugged Apple Watch model.

According to the newsletter, the company's first VR headset (codenamed N301) could also arrive this year, after a two-year delay. The company's first foray into the wearable VR headset space is also tipped to feature some AR capabilities The headset is expected to run on rOS, which is codenamed Oak, and is tipped to arrive at WWDC 2022 later this year. Apple announced iOS 15 and macOS 12 at WWDC 2021, and the company is reportedly working on iOS 16 (codenamed Sydney) and macOS 13 (codenamed Rome) which will be announced later this year, according to Gurman.

What's most interesting about Apple's new MacBook Pros, M1 Pro and M1 Max silicon, AirPods (3rd Generation), and Apple Music Voice plan? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Mac Pro, iMac Pro, Mac Mini, MacBook Air 2022, MacBook Pro, Apple, iPhone Se 5G, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Notch, Apple Watch, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple VR Headset, IOS 16, MacOS 13
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Moto G71 India Launch Tipped to Be by January Second Week
Portronics Kronos Y1 Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling, 7-Day Battery Life Launched in India

