iMac Pro Price in India Revealed, Coming to India 'Soon'

Apple on Friday announced the iMac Pro price in India, and said the new all-in-one workstation would soon be available to buy in the country. For now, it looks like only one configuration - the base model - of the iMac Pro will be made available in India, featuring an 8-core Intel Xeon processor, 32GB of DDR4 ECC RAM, Radeon Pro Vega 56 graphics card, and a 1TB SSD. The iMac Pro price in India starts from Rs. 4,15,000, for the above described base model.

In the meanwhile, iMac Pro went up for orders in the US on Thursday, and now Apple has revealed prices of all the SKUs, starting from $4,999 (roughly Rs. 3,20,600) for the base model specification highlighted above, and going up to $13,199 (roughly Rs. 8,46,400) for the top-end model with an 18-core CPU.

Getting back to the India launch of the iMac Pro, let's properly detail the specifications of what's being offered at Rs. 4,15,000. The base model of the iMac Pro features a 27-inch Retina 5K (5120x2880 pixels) display with a wide-colour gamut (P3) and 500 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by an 8-core 3.2GHz Intel Xeon W processor that clocks up to 4.2GHz with Turbo Boost, and has 19MB of cache. It has a Radeon Pro Vega 56 graphics card with 8GB of HBM2 memory, and 32GB of 2666MHz DDR4 ECC RAM.

The iMac Pro base model in India sports a 1TB SSD. It ships with a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, and offers an Ethernet port, four USB Type-A (v3.0) ports, four Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports, SDXC card slot, four microphones, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Other connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth v4.2. The all-in-one will come with a Space Gray Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse 2. It measures 650x516x203mm, an weighs 9.7kg. A Lightning to USB cable will ship in the box.