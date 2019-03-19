Apple on Tuesday updated its iMac lineup, bringing 9th generation octa-core Intel processors into the fray and also introducing Radeon Pro Vega graphics on iMac computers for the first time. The non-Retina display 21.5-inch model continues to be available. Apple has revealed the India prices of the updated 21.5-inch iMac with Retina 4K display and the 27-inch iMac with Retina 5K display, as well as their availability.

With the refresh, Apple says the 21.5-inch iMac with Retina 4K display and new Intel hexa-core processor will offer up to 60 percent faster performance. The 27-inch iMac with Retina 5K display with its new Intel hexa-core and octa-core processors will offer up to 2.4 times faster performance.

As for the addition of the Radeon Pro Vega graphics, Apple says users can expect up to 80 percent faster graphics performance on the 21.5-inch iMac and 50 percent faster graphics performance on the 27-inch iMac. The launch of the refreshed iMac lineup comes a day after Apple introduced its new iPad Air and iPad mini lineup on Monday.

"Customers are going to love the huge boost in iMac performance. With up to 8-core processors and powerful Vega graphics, the iMac lineup is stronger than ever," said Tom Boger, Apple's senior director of Mac Product Marketing.

21.5-inch iMac with Retina 4K display, 27-inch iMac with Retina 5K display price in India

The new 21.5-inch iMac with Retina 4K display price in India starts at Rs. 1,19,900. In the US, it is priced starting at $1,299 (roughly Rs. 89,600). The 27-inch iMac with Retina 5K display price in India starts at Rs. 1,69,900. In the US, it is priced starting at $1,799 (roughly Rs. 1,24,100).

In both regions, the new iMac models will be available from authorised Apple resellers from next week, though in the US, they will also be available via Apple.com and Apple Stores.