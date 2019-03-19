Technology News
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • iMac Lineup Refresh Brings 9th Gen Intel Chips, Radeon Pro Vega Graphics: Price in India, Release Date

iMac Lineup Refresh Brings 9th-Gen Intel Chips, Radeon Pro Vega Graphics: Price in India, Release Date

, 19 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
iMac Lineup Refresh Brings 9th-Gen Intel Chips, Radeon Pro Vega Graphics: Price in India, Release Date

Apple has revealed the India prices of the new iMac models

Highlights

  • Refreshed 21.5-inch iMac model starts at Rs. 1,19,900
  • Refreshed 27-inch iMac model starts at Rs. 1,69,900
  • Both new models will be available in India from next week

Apple on Tuesday updated its iMac lineup, bringing 9th generation octa-core Intel processors into the fray and also introducing Radeon Pro Vega graphics on iMac computers for the first time. The non-Retina display 21.5-inch model continues to be available. Apple has revealed the India prices of the updated 21.5-inch iMac with Retina 4K display and the 27-inch iMac with Retina 5K display, as well as their availability.

With the refresh, Apple says the 21.5-inch iMac with Retina 4K display and new Intel hexa-core processor will offer up to 60 percent faster performance. The 27-inch iMac with Retina 5K display with its new Intel hexa-core and octa-core processors will offer up to 2.4 times faster performance.

As for the addition of the Radeon Pro Vega graphics, Apple says users can expect up to 80 percent faster graphics performance on the 21.5-inch iMac and 50 percent faster graphics performance on the 27-inch iMac. The launch of the refreshed iMac lineup comes a day after Apple introduced its new iPad Air and iPad mini lineup on Monday.

"Customers are going to love the huge boost in iMac performance. With up to 8-core processors and powerful Vega graphics, the iMac lineup is stronger than ever," said Tom Boger, Apple's senior director of Mac Product Marketing.

21.5-inch iMac with Retina 4K display, 27-inch iMac with Retina 5K display price in India

The new 21.5-inch iMac with Retina 4K display price in India starts at Rs. 1,19,900. In the US, it is priced starting at $1,299 (roughly Rs. 89,600). The 27-inch iMac with Retina 5K display price in India starts at Rs. 1,69,900. In the US, it is priced starting at $1,799 (roughly Rs. 1,24,100).

In both regions, the new iMac models will be available from authorised Apple resellers from next week, though in the US, they will also be available via Apple.com and Apple Stores.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iMac, iMac 21.5 Inch With Retina 4K display, iMac 21.5 Inch With Retina 4K display Price in India, iMac 21.5 Inch With Retina 4K display Specifications, iMac 27 nch With Retina 5K Display Price in India, iMac 27 nch With Retina 5K Display Specifications, Radeon Pro Vega
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Call of Duty Mobile for Android and iOS Announced, Pre-Registrations Now Open
Nokia 5.1 Starts Receiving Android 9 Pie Update, Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 8.1 Get March Updates
Smart TV
iMac Lineup Refresh Brings 9th-Gen Intel Chips, Radeon Pro Vega Graphics: Price in India, Release Date
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo F11 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Go Launched in India, Xiaomi's Most Affordable Smartphone Yet
  2. New iPad Air, iPad Mini With Apple Pencil Support Launched
  3. Fujifilm X-T30 Mirrorless Camera Launched in India, Takes on Sony A6400
  4. Redmi Note 6 Pro Android Pie-Based MIUI Beta Released, Then Cancelled
  5. Redmi 7 Set to Launch Today, How to Watch Live Stream
  6. Samsung Galaxy A40 Renders Leaked Ahead of April 10 Launch
  7. Mi Pay Launched in India, Xiaomi's UPI-Based Payments App
  8. iMac Refresh Brings 9th-Gen Intel Chips, Radeon Pro Vega Graphics Options
  9. Nvidia to Bring Ray Tracing to 10-Series GPUs via Driver Update
  10. Xiaomi's True Wireless 'Redmi AirDots' Earbuds Cost Just Over Rs. 1000
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.