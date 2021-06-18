Technology News
  Apple Awards Grants Worth $5 Million for Computer Chip Courses to Historically Black Schools

Apple Awards Grants Worth $5 Million for Computer Chip Courses to Historically Black Schools

Apple’s grants will seek to focus expanding course work in fields like computing architecture and designing chips.

By Reuters | Updated: 18 June 2021 12:46 IST
Apple Awards Grants Worth $5 Million for Computer Chip Courses to Historically Black Schools

The money comes from Apple's broader racial justice initiative, which it announced last year

Highlights
  • The grants will support each school's engineering departments
  • The money will also support fellowships and internships
  • Apple custom designs many of the chips in its flagship devices

Apple said Thursday it will give $5 million (roughly Rs. 37.09 crores) to four historically Black universities to help expand their engineering programs for designing the chips that power electronic devices.

Apple said the $5 million (roughly Rs. 37.09 crores) will be spread across Alabama A&M University, Howard University, in Washington, DC, Morgan State University, in Baltimore, and Prairie View A&M University, in Texas, over three years. The money comes from Apple's broader racial justice initiative, which it announced last year with $100 million (roughly Rs. 740 crores) in initial funding.

The grants will support each school's engineering departments and seek to focus expanding course work in fields like computing architecture and designing chips. The money will also support fellowships and internships in hardware technologies, Apple said.

Apple custom designs many of the chips in its flagship devices, including central processors in its Mac computers and iPhone handsets and special chips in its AirPods headphones that help them work smoothly with other Apple devices.

"We know many jobs of the future will be in innovative areas like silicon engineering and we want to help ensure the leaders of tomorrow have access to transformational learning opportunities," Lisa Jackson, Apple's vice president of environment, policy and social initiatives, said in a statement.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

We dive into all things WWDC — iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8 and more — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple Awards Grants Worth $5 Million for Computer Chip Courses to Historically Black Schools
