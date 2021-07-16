Apple AirPods are being given free with new Mac or iPad purchases, as a part of its seasonal Education Offer. The offer is now live on the online Apple Store for Indian users. Eligible users can buy a Mac or iPad for college or university and get AirPods free with their purchase. Only newly accepted college or university students, parents buying for them, and teachers and staff at all levels are eligible for this offer. Apple verifies your eligibility through the UNiDAYS platform or by getting an Apple Specialist to verify eligibility by using a university ID or acceptance offer.

The offer allows education users to get AirPods (wired charging) for free on their purchase of select Mac or iPad devices with some upgrade options for the AirPods. Eligible products for this offer include MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac Pro and Mac mini, iPad Pro and iPad Air. If you would rather get AirPods with wireless charging or an AirPods Pro instead, you have to pay a little extra. Users can upgrade to AirPods wireless charging for Rs. 4,000 or to AirPods Pro for Rs. 10,000. This offer is only accessible through the special education section of the online Apple Store that only eligible users can access after verification.

Apart from this seasonal offer, there are some education offers that Apple provides all year around. The list includes 20 percent off on AppleCare, education discount on Apple Pencil and Keyboard, Apple Music Student Plan for Rs. 49 per month which includes free Apple TV+ subscription, and free Apple Arcade subscription for three months. After the three months are over, Apple will charge Rs. 99 per month for the gaming subscription.

In order to gain eligibility for the offer, users will need to head to the UNiDAYS page to verify their institution. Follow the instructions and enter your university name to finish the verification. If the user is not able to verify through UNiDAYS, they can call Apple support at 000800 040 1966 or connect with an Apple Specialist on chat from this page.

Apple has also introduced discounts on paid apps like Kiddopia, which is available for Rs. 99 monthly and Rs. 499 yearly. This is instead of Rs. 249 monthly and Rs. 1,999 yearly subscription fee. The offer has gone live today and will go on for a month.

Simply Piano by JoyTunes is available at a 30 percent discount, priced at Rs. 3,429 with access to all Bollywood songs. This offer is applicable from July 16 to July 30. Disney BYJU's Early Learn, Headway: Self Growth Challenge, and Lingokids-playlearning come with an extended 30 day trial period until July 30, July 26, and August 12 respectively.