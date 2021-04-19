Apple is hosting its ‘Spring Loaded' event on Tuesday, April 20. The Cupertino company is expected to unveil its next-generation iPad Pro at the virtual event. Apart from the latest iPad Pro models, Apple is likely to bring its new AirPods, Apple TV, and the highly anticipated, redesigned iMac. The Tuesday event by Apple may also be where we finally see the rumoured AirTag — the company's Bluetooth tracker that could answer Samsung's Galaxy SmartTag and Galaxy SmartTag+ and the iconic Tile.

Apple event 2021 timings

The ‘Spring Loaded' event by Apple will take place at 10am PDT (10:30pm IST). The event will be livestreamed on the Apple website and social media channels directly through its campus in Cupertino, California.

What to expect at Apple event 2021

Unlike its regular September event where the trend is of launching new iPhone models, Apple is hosting its Tuesday event to unveil the new iPad Pro, Apple TV, AirPods, and iMac models. The company has continued to maintain its silence about what it is launching at the event. However, the rumour mill has provided some details.

New iPad Pro

One of the major devices that Apple is expected to unveil at its event on Tuesday is the new iPad Pro aka iPad Pro (2021). It is rumoured to have a mini-LED display and may include 5G mmWave support. The new iPad Pro is also expected to come in multiple display sizes and have an all-new Apple chip.

New iMac

In addition to the iPad Pro, Apple is speculated to unveil its new iMac at the Tuesday event. The new iMac upgrade is speculated to bring Apple's M1 chip to the company's iMac lineup. The rumour mill has also suggested a 24-inch iMac. Further, a tipster who goes by a pseudonym L0vetodream has suggested that Apple could bring a colour iMac lineup. This could come with thin bezels and with no noticeable chin.

New AirPods aka AirPods 3

The Apple event on Tuesday is also likely to bring the new AirPods that could be called the AirPods 3 or AirPods (2021). It is likely to resemble the AirPods Pro in design and have its system-in-package (SiP). The new AirPods is also rumoured to have upgraded noise cancellation and an advanced Siri integration.

New Apple TV

Apple TV could also receive an upgrade at Tuesday's Apple event with changes such as the A12X chip and enhancements including 64GB as well as 128GB storage options. These tweaks could uplift the TV-viewing experience and align with the tvOS update planned for later this year.

AirTag

The last major hardware that Apple might unveil at its Tuesday event is the anticipated AirTag. It could come with a waterproof built and have magnetic charging. The Bluetooth tracker is also rumoured to have a removable battery. Apple recently updated its Find My App with enhanced tracking support and the ability to track even third-party devices. The app is likely to be used with AirTag for finding lost items.

