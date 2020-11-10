Technology News
Apple 'One More Thing' Event Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Announcement Details

Today’s Apple event will begin at 10am PST (11:30pm IST).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 10 November 2020 07:30 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Apple is calling today’s event “One More Thing” where it is expected to unveil its new MacBook models

Highlights
  • Apple is streaming the event from the Apple Park
  • New MacBook models based on Apple’s silicon are likely to debut
  • Apple announced its silicon plans at WWDC 2020 earlier this year

Apple is holding a virtual event called ‘One More Thing' later today. The forthcoming Apple event, which is the third in a series of announcements — the most recent being the launch of the latest iPhone models — and perhaps the last of 2020, is expected to be the one where the Tim Cook-led team will unveil its MacBook models based on Apple's own silicon. Apple announced its plans to transition to its in-house chips over Intel processors at WWDC 2020 earlier this year. However, the company is yet to showcase the new hardware that features its native chip.

Apple event timing, livestream details

Today's Apple event will begin at 10am PST (11:30pm IST). Just like the previous two hardware-focussed events, as well as WWDC 2020, the event happening today will take place virtually from Apple Park. Apple will stream the event live through its dedicated Apple Events site, and on the Apple TV app as well as YouTube. You can also watch the Apple event live directly from the video embedded below.

Apple event announcements (expected)

Apple is expected to unveil hardware based on its native ARM silicon. The company hasn't provided any particular details, though the official invite sent by the company mentions a tagline, “One more thing.”

This likely means that the event won't reveal anything related to iPad, Apple Watch or iPhone as the company has already hosted their annual announcements in separate events.

The company is also rumoured to have AirTags in the works for some time now. But those aren't likely to be announced at today's event. Instead, expect launches related to the MacBook and other Mac devices.

At WWDC 2020, Apple confirmed its plans to go with its in-house, ARM-based silicon for the next-generation of Mac machines. That move has, however, been heavily rumoured for quite some years.

New Apple MacBook likely

According to a recent report by Bloomberg, Apple is boosting the production of its new 13-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models as well as 13-inch MacBook Air. The smaller models are said to be ahead in production and two of them are likely to be shown off at today's event. The MacBook models are also said to have no visible changes — apart from the new silicon that could be based on the A14 Bionic chip powering the latest iPhone models.

A separate report by Nikkei Asia suggested that Apple could produce as many as 25 lakh MacBook units based on its native processor by early 2021. The new MacBook models are said to be manufactured in China.

Apart from the initial models, the Nikkei Asia report mentioned that Apple is slated to bring other MacBook models based on its own silicon in the second quarter of next year. That could further reduce its dependency on Intel.

