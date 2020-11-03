Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Apple Event on November 10: New MacBook Air, MacBook Pro Models Based on Apple Silicon Reported to Debut

Apple Event on November 10: New MacBook Air, MacBook Pro Models Based on Apple Silicon Reported to Debut

Alongside the new MacBook models, Apple is preparing redesigned iMac and Mac Pro models.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 3 November 2020 10:48 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple Event on November 10: New MacBook Air, MacBook Pro Models Based on Apple Silicon Reported to Debut

The new MacBook models are said to have no major design changes over their existing versions

Highlights
  • Apple’s “One more thing” event is said to bring new MacBooks
  • Bloomberg reports that the new silicon is based on A14 Bionic SoC
  • Apple confirmed its silicon plans at WWDC 2020 in June

Apple is planning to launch its new 13-inch MacBook Air as well as 13- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models at the November 10 event, according to a report. The new MacBook models are likely to have the anticipated Apple silicon, which is said to be based on the company's A14 Bionic SoC that is already powering the iPhone 12 series as well as the latest iPad Air models. The Cupertino company sent the media invite for the event on Monday, without detailing any specifics.

The invite mentioned “One more thing” that is expected to be the new Mac machines with the Apple silicon, Bloomberg reports. These new machines are said to include the new 13-inch MacBook Air alongside the 13- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models that all three are speculated to come with the new SoC.

Apple is reportedly ramping up the production of the new MacBook models — with Foxconn manufacturing the new 13-inch MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models and Quanta Computer building the new 16-inch MacBook Pro.

The new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro in 13-inch size are said to be further ahead in production and are likely to receive their announcement at the November 10 event. However, Apple may take some time in bringing the 16-inch MacBook Pro to the market.

Apart from moving on from Intel chips, the new MacBook models are said to have no significant design changes. This suggests that there would be the same aesthetics and the presence of a Magic Keyboard that we saw on the MacBook Air 2020 and the 13-inch MacBook Pro refresh earlier this year.

In addition to the new MacBook models, Apple is reported to have a redesigned iMac in the works — alongside a new Mac Pro. Both new desktop offerings are also speculated to be based on the new silicon. Further, the new Mac Pro is said to be about half the size of the existing model, though it would look quite similar to the current design.

Reports suggesting Apple's move on from Intel chips emerged back in 2018. However, the company made it official at WWDC 2020 in June. It stated that the transition to the Apple silicon would begin later this year.

Apple kicked off a Universal App Quick Start Programme to help developers switch to its native silicon ahead of the debut of the first new hardware. The transition would complete in about two years, the company said at the WWDC virtual event.

Aside from the new silicon, Apple is busy developing macOS Big Sur as its next-generation Mac operating system that would start rolling out following the November 10 event. The new OS includes a list of changes to provide an experience that is in line with iOS and iPadOS.

We, of course, need to wait until next week to see what Apple has this time — at its fourth big event of the year. The event, just like the previous ones, will take place virtually from the Apple Park, Cupertino.

Are iPhone 12 mini, HomePod mini the Perfect Apple Devices for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: 13 inch MacBook Air, 13 inch MacBook Pro, 16 inch MacBook Pro, MacBook, Apple November 10 Event, Apple Event, Apple
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Wonder Woman 1984 Release Date to Be Moved Again, for the Sixth Time: Report

Related Stories

Apple Event on November 10: New MacBook Air, MacBook Pro Models Based on Apple Silicon Reported to Debut
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Series May Get Three New Phones This Month
  2. Apple Event Invite for November 10: What Is Apple's Next 'One More Thing'
  3. Apple May Bring New MacBook Air, MacBook Pro Models at November 10 Event
  4. Vivo V20 SE With Snapdragon 665 SoC, 33W Fast Charging Launched in India
  5. Google Messages Now Lets You Sort SMS Messages Into Categories
  6. Airtel Broadband, Postpaid Users Get Disney+ Hotstar VIP for Free
  7. Nokia 10 PureView Tipped to Have Snapdragon 875 SoC, Sapphire Glass Display
  8. How Micromax Plans to Make a Comeback in India With In
  9. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
  10. Flipkart, Amazon Diwali Special Sales: Top Offers on Mobile Phones
#Latest Stories
  1. Alibaba Looking to Invest in Online Fashion Retailer Farfetch: Report
  2. TikTok Signs Deal With Sony Music to Expand Music Library
  3. Fortnite Will Support 4K 60fps on PS5, Xbox Series X, 1080p 60fps on Series S From Day 1
  4. Nokia Faces Setback in German Patent Battle With Lenovo
  5. Apple Event on November 10: New MacBook Air, MacBook Pro Models Based on Apple Silicon Reported to Debut
  6. Wonder Woman 1984 Release Date to Be Moved Again, for the Sixth Time: Report
  7. Twitter Board Backs CEO Jack Dorsey Following Ouster Bid by Activist Investor
  8. Twitter, Facebook Flag Trump Post on Pennsylvania Mail-in Ballots as 'Misleading'
  9. Twitter Outlines How It Will Label Tweets Claiming Early US Election Victory
  10. Facebook Glitches Allow Banned US Election Advertisements to Recirculate
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com