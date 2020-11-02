Apple just sent out invites for "one more thing" — an Apple event on that many speculate is for Macs running on Apple's own silicon. The online event will take place on November 10 at 10am PST, or 11.30pm IST. This is the third Apple event in as many months; the September event saw the launch of the updated iPad and Watch lineup, followed by the more recent iPhone launch event in October. Apple's Silicon announcement was expected at both those events, but it appears that the company has decided to treat its events like announcements in previous years — complete with the famous "one more thing" tagline that has been used to cap Apple events in the past.

At Apple's WWDC event in June this year, the company announced its intention to transition the entire Mac lineup to its own in-house processors, as has been heavily rumoured for many years now. The move doesn't mean that Intel-based Macs are outdated already; Apple says that new models are currently in development and will ship alongside A-series Macs for a while. Existing Macs will also be supported with new macOS releases for many years to come.

It seems that this is likely going to be announced now, and a couple of weeks ago, tipster John Prosser had actually leaked the details of the event — Prosser had tweeted that Apple would hold an event on November 10, and launch the new hardware on November 17. Given that the event has now been confirmed for November 10, the November 17 launch looks promising.

Speaking at WWDC, Apple CEO Tim Cook said the move represents "a huge leap forward for the Mac," which would get a more powerful and energy-efficient system that operates more like Apple's mobile devices. The new "Apple silicon" initiative ends a longstanding partnership with chipmaker Intel and enables the computers to run the same apps as those on iPhones.

Typically, the event is streamed on Apple's site, the Apple TV app, and YouTube. You can see Apple's invite in full below.

Apple's November event invite

Photo Credit: Apple

