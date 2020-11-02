Technology News
Apple Event Invite for November 10: Is Apple Silicon the Next 'One More Thing'

This will be the third Apple event in three months

By Gopal Sathe | Updated: 2 November 2020 23:21 IST
Apple Event Invite for November 10: Is Apple Silicon the Next 'One More Thing'

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple's last two events were for iPad and Watch launches, and the iPhone launch event

Highlights
  • Apple has sent events for its next event, on November 10
  • It's expected to be the launch of Macs using ARM chips by Apple
  • It will be streaming on Apple's site, and the Apple TV app

Apple just sent out invites for "one more thing" — an Apple event on that many speculate is for Macs running on Apple's own silicon. The online event will take place on November 10 at 10am PST, or 11.30pm IST. This is the third Apple event in as many months; the September event saw the launch of the updated iPad and Watch lineup, followed by the more recent iPhone launch event in October. Apple's Silicon announcement was expected at both those events, but it appears that the company has decided to treat its events like announcements in previous years — complete with the famous "one more thing" tagline that has been used to cap Apple events in the past.

At Apple's WWDC event in June this year, the company announced its intention to transition the entire Mac lineup to its own in-house processors, as has been heavily rumoured for many years now. The move doesn't mean that Intel-based Macs are outdated already; Apple says that new models are currently in development and will ship alongside A-series Macs for a while. Existing Macs will also be supported with new macOS releases for many years to come.

It seems that this is likely going to be announced now, and a couple of weeks ago, tipster John Prosser had actually leaked the details of the event — Prosser had tweeted that Apple would hold an event on November 10, and launch the new hardware on November 17. Given that the event has now been confirmed for November 10, the November 17 launch looks promising.

Speaking at WWDC, Apple CEO Tim Cook said the move represents "a huge leap forward for the Mac," which would get a more powerful and energy-efficient system that operates more like Apple's mobile devices. The new "Apple silicon" initiative ends a longstanding partnership with chipmaker Intel and enables the computers to run the same apps as those on iPhones.

Typically, the event is streamed on Apple's site, the Apple TV app, and YouTube. You can see Apple's invite in full below.

apple event body apple event

Apple's November event invite
Photo Credit: Apple

Are iPhone 12 mini, HomePod mini the Perfect Apple Devices for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: apple event, Apple Silicon, ARM
Gopal Sathe
Google Sheets: How to Highlight and Remove Duplicates

