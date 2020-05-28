Apple has started allowing customers in India to configure iMac, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and other Mac computers based on their requirements. The new service, which is currently live through certain Apple Authorised Resellers in the country, already existed in markets including Canada and the US for quite some time. It lets customers pick their own RAM, storage, or graphics preference while ordering a new Mac machine. Apple customers in India have long demanded the custom configurations for MacBook and Mac desktops. However, the Cupertino giant had a major focus towards generating iPhone sales in the country, and didn't address the demand up until now.

To offer custom configurations, Apple has started configure-to-order (CTO) or build-to-order (BTO) option in India for its Mac devices, as first reported by TechCrunch. The configuration options are listed on the Apple India site.

Gadgets 360 was able to verify that the new change has started rolling out for Mac customers in India. However, it is not yet available through all Apple Authorised Distributors in the country. Sources in distribution tell Gadgets 360 that Apple expects to complete the rollout of this service before the start of June. Apple declined to comment on the matter.

Customers ordering customised MacBook and Mac desktops will need to wait for over a month to get their orders delivered, mainly depending on the availability of the components. Also, it is important to note that the configuration options are currently available only through offline stores and not e-commerce sites including Amazon, Flipkart, and Paytm Mall.

Prior to the latest update, Apple was offering its MacBook, iMac, and other Mac computers in select pre-configured options. Customers weren't allowed to order any customisations on the part of memory, storage, and graphics. This was unlike how Apple provides custom configurations in markets such as Canada and the US.

Customisation isn't cheap

While people have been asking for this option for a while now, customisation doesn't come cheaply. The company, for example, charges $200 (roughly Rs. 15,100) to offer a 16GB RAM upgrade for the MacBook Air 2020 model in the US.

That being said, the latest move by Apple shows that the company has started taking its Mac customers in India seriously to some extent.

