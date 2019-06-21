Technology News
Apple AirPort Wireless Routers Get Security Firmware Update: How to Download and Install

AirPort Base Station Firmware Update 7.8.1 fixes several critical bugs.

Updated: 21 June 2019 18:20 IST
Apple AirPort wireless routers have now received a new update

Highlights
  • The new update bumps firmware version to 7.8.1
  • It brings security improvements to base stations with 802.11n
  • Apple has discontinued these routers, but still offers software support

Apple has released a security firmware update for all Apple 802.11n Wi-Fi base stations, including the AirPort Express, AirPort Extreme, and AirPort Time Capsule wireless routers. The update improves the security of the base stations, and the latest firmware version number is bumped up to 7.8.1. Apple notes that the security update is recommended for all above mentioned base station users to download. While Apple has already discontinued its AirPort lineup last year, it said that it will continue to provide software support to the devices.

The Apple AirPort Base Station Firmware Update 7.8.1 fixes a lot of important bugs. The company vaguely notes that the "firmware update 7.8.1 improves the security of your base station and is recommended for all Apple 802.11n Wi-Fi base stations including AirPort Express, AirPort Extreme and AirPort Time Capsule. " All the details on the nature of these fixes are mentioned in the support document on the official website.

Fixes include a vulnerability that allowed a remote attacker to leak memory, one where a remote attacker could cause a system denial of service, one where a base station factory reset may not delete all user information, and another where an attacker in a privileged position may be able to perform a denial of service attack.

If you're unaware on how to install the latest AirPort base station firmware update, read the detailed instructions on the support page provided by Apple. AirPort device users can update using the AirPort Utility app on MacOS or iOS.

Last year in April, Apple announced that it is discontinuing its lineup of AirPort wireless routers including the AirPort Express, AirPort Extreme, and two variants of the AirPort Time Capsule. The entire AirPort team was shifted to other departments including iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.

As an alternative, Apple began selling third-party Linksys Velop mesh routers. Apple recently also –announced that HomeKit is also coming to routers, and it will create a virtual firewall between your full network and the devices on the network, thus keeping the network as well as secure even if one of the devices is breached. LinkSys and Eero will launch the first HomeKit-enabled routers.

Apple, AirPort Extreme, Airport Express, Airport Anil Ambani, AirPort
