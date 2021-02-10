Technology News
Apple Launches Battery Replacement Programme for Some MacBook Pro Models

Affected users on 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pro will see a “Service Recommended” message on the battery health status.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 10 February 2021 11:42 IST
Apple Launches Battery Replacement Programme for Some MacBook Pro Models

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple has released macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 to fix battery charging issues on 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pros

Highlights
  • Apple said charging issue has affected “a very small number” of users
  • Affected users can contact Apple for service
  • Apple recommends users install new macOS update to prevent issues

Apple has launched a battery replacement programme for 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pro models that aren't charging past one percent. The Cupertino company said that the issue affected “a very small number of customers”, though it hasn't specified the reason behind the charging problem. In addition to the battery replacement programme, Apple has released macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 update that is aimed to fix battery charging issues on 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pro models. The new update comes just over a week after the arrival of macOS Big Sur 11.2 that carried fixes for Bluetooth connectivity and external display problems.

Affected 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pro users can check the eligibility for the replacement programme through the battery health status that will show a “Service Recommended” message. The battery health status is accessible by going to Apple menu > System Preferences > Battery > Battery on macOS Big Sur. On macOS Catalina and earlier versions, it can be accessed by holding the Option key and clicking the battery icon in the menu bar.

“If the status indicates that your battery is Normal, your battery is not affected by this issue,” Apple said on a support page.

In case you find your battery affected by the charging issue and is eligible for replacement, you can contact Apple to get it replaced free of charge. Apple will, however, examine the model prior to service to verify whether the device is eligible for the free battery replacement.

Apple also recommends users on 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pro models to update them to the newly released macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 or install the macOS Catalina 10.15.7 supplemental update. The company noted that updating to the new macOS version will help prevent the battery issue from happening on other 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pro models.

Is MacBook Air M1 the portable beast of a laptop that you always wanted? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: 2016 MacBook Pro, 2017 MacBook Pro, Apple MacBook Pro, MacBook Pro, Apple, macOS Big Sur 11.2.1, macOS Big Sur
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
