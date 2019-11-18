Apple has had a bit of tough luck with its butterfly keyboard mechanism on its MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models. The Cupertino-based company had to run multiple free repair programmes to fix keyboards on the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. Earlier this year, noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo hinted at the arrival of a new MacBook Pro models with a new keyboard design based on scissor switches.

Apple did launch a new 16-inch MacBook Pro model last week and it seems like the company has indeed fixed one of the biggest problems with its laptops. According to iFixit's teardown of the new 16-inch MacBook Pro model, Apple is back to using the same scissor-style switches it uses on its Magic Keyboards generally used with iMac models.

Over the years, several users have been complaining about Apple's new butterfly switch-based keyboards that went bust after a while. Apple tried to improve its butterfly keyboards to prevent dust from harming the keyboards while trying to make them slightly more durable, but nothing quite worked out. Eventually, Apple had to extend its free repair programme for newer models of the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air as well.

iFixit's teardown reveals that the new keyboard in 16-inch MacBook Pro could be more durable than the previous ones. The keys now have more travel while the keycaps are thicker than the older butterfly mechanism keyboards. Apple has been heavily promoting its new 16-inch MacBook Pro's keyboard. The technology giant is also rumoured to add a similar keyboard to its other MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models in 2020.

Besides the new keyboard design, Apple's new 16-inch MacBook Pro model can support up to two 6K external displays. Users can also hook up up to two 5K display, up to four 4K displays, and a single 5K display alongside four 4K displays, all running at 60Hz. Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro model comes with four Thunderbolt 3 ports, two on each side of the laptop.