Apple is rumoured to be working on a new 16-inch MacBook Pro. Earlier reports indicated that the Cupertino-based company might release the new MacBook model in October this year. Apple could also update its existing lineup of 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models around the same time. However, Apple won't be replacing its controversial keyboard design anytime this year, according to several reports. More details about the 16-inch MacBook Pro's form factor and processors have also emerged.

After killing its entry-level 12-inch MacBook earlier this year, it appears that Apple's upcoming 16-inch MacBook Pro model might replace the existing 15-inch MacBook Pro. Apple might squeeze a 16-inch display into the existing form factor of the 15-inch model, according to a report by Digitimes.

A fresh report by Forbes cites IHS Market's investor note from this week, suggests that production of the 16-inch MacBook Pro model begin from September this year. This further confirms the October release cycle. The note also sheds some light on the upcoming MacBook Pro model's screen resolution.

According to the note, Apple's upcoming 16-inch MacBook Pro model will use Intel Coffee Lake-H processors, similar to the existing 15-inch MacBook Pro models. The company is expected to offer up to 8-core configurations with the 16-inch MacBook Pro model at launch.

The report claims that Apple will end the production of its 15-inch MacBook Pro model in November this year, citing sources within the supply chain. The 16-inch MacBook Pro may feature a display with a resolution of 227 pixels per inch (PPI) which is similar to the existing 13-inch MacBook Pro.

If this turns out to be true, the upcoming MacBook Pro model could simply be a 16-inch MacBook Pro with little to no bezels, sitting inside the body of a 15-inch MacBook Pro. This makes sense considering Apple might end up confusing a lot of customers with 15-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro configurations. Previous reports suggested that Apple may launch its 16-inch MacBook Pro model in October this year with a price tag of $3,000.