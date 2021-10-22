Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Apple’s 16 Inch MacBook Pro (2021) With M1 Max Chip to Include a ‘High Power Mode’ for Performance Boost

Apple’s 16-Inch MacBook Pro (2021) With M1 Max Chip to Include a ‘High Power Mode’ for Performance Boost

The existence of MacBook Pro’s ‘High Power Mode’ was first spotted within the macOS Monterey beta code.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 22 October 2021 16:48 IST
Apple’s 16-Inch MacBook Pro (2021) With M1 Max Chip to Include a ‘High Power Mode’ for Performance Boost

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple made several performance-related claims while unveiling the new MacBook Pro models

Highlights
  • Apple’s new MacBook Pro will include ‘High Power’ and ‘Low Power’ modes
  • The MacBook Pro (2021) with M1 Pro chip will not have the dedicated mode
  • Apple has provided 10-core CPU and 32-core GPU on its M1 Max chip

Apple's new 16-inch MacBook Pro powered by the M1 Max chip will include a new ‘High Power Mode' for intensive workloads. The new setting will come alongside a ‘Low Power Mode' that will help provide a better battery life — but at the cost of restricted system performance. The ‘High Power Mode' on the 16-inch MacBook Pro (2021) was first discovered within macOS code earlier this month. It could virtually push the new M1 Max chip to its full potential for performance-intensive tasks.

MacRumors contributor Steve Moser initially found the existence of the ‘High Power Mode' within the macOS Monterey beta code. The code suggested that by switching to the new turbo mode, you would get better performance but with louder fan noise. It said that by switching to the new mode users would get “optimised performance to better support resource intensive tasks”.

Apple later confirmed to MacRumors about the availability of the new performance-focussed offering. This is said to be limited to the 16-inch MacBook Pro (2021) model with the M1 Max chip. It means that you won't be able to use the feature if you're going for the 14-inch MacBook Pro (2021) — if the M1 Max version — or the new 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 Pro chip.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Apple for further clarity on the feature and will update this space when the company responds.

At the launch event, Apple made several claims around various performance enhancements available on the new MacBook Pro models with the new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. The M1 Max was particularly claimed to deliver up to four times faster GPU performance and nearly six times memory bandwidth over last year's M1 chip. However, actual results are yet to be determined.

The M1 Max chip has the same 10-core CPU that is available on the M1 Pro, though it doubles the GPU cores count to up to 32 cores and includes up to 400GB per second memory bandwidth. It also has up to 64GB of unified memory for enhanced multitasking support.

Alongside the exclusivity of the turbo switch, the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Max was also recently found to be the only model in the new series to support fast charging through the bundled 140W charger. The 14-inch version, on the other hand, will come with a 67W adapter that doesn't support fast charging.

What's most interesting about Apple's new MacBook Pros, M1 Pro and M1 Max silicon, AirPods (3rd Generation), and Apple Music Voice plan? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple MacBook Pro 2021, 16 inch MacBook Pro 2021, 16 inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Pro 2021, M1 Max, Apple M1 Max, Apple MacBook Pro, MacBook Pro, Apple
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Windows 11 Build 22000.282 Update Released, AMD Ryzen Processor Latency Issue Fixed

Related Stories

Apple’s 16-Inch MacBook Pro (2021) With M1 Max Chip to Include a ‘High Power Mode’ for Performance Boost
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 Series Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Redmi Note 11 Specifications Suggested in Official Teasers Ahead of Launch
  3. Redmi Note 11 Series Set to Launch October 28, Listed on JD.com
  4. Facebook Fined Over GBP 50 Million by British Regulator: Here’s Why
  5. Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Phones Aren’t Coming to India: Here’s Why
  6. What if an Asteroid Were Going to Hit Earth? NASA Expert Answers
  7. Vitalik Buterin Trades $4.3 Million Worth Dog Coins
  8. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  9. Hisense Brings 3 New Full-Array QLED TVs to India: All Details
  10. WhatsApp Brings ‘Collections’ to Better Organise Business Catalogues
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple’s 16-Inch MacBook Pro (2021) With M1 Max Chip to Include a ‘High Power Mode’ for Performance Boost
  2. Windows 11 Build 22000.282 Update Released, AMD Ryzen Processor Latency Issue Fixed
  3. Investors Pour $20 Million on 'Mojito' That Creates NFT Marketplaces Amid Growing Crypto-Culture
  4. Twitter Spaces: All Android, iOS Users Can Now Host Their Own Space
  5. Facebook Messenger Introduces New AR Group Effects for Video Calls and Rooms
  6. Valkyrie Futures-Based Bitcoin ETF Gets SEC Green Light to Start Trading
  7. Redmi Watch 2 Teased to Feature Larger AMOLED Display Over Previous Model
  8. Play-to-Earn NFT Game MonkeyBall Raises over $3 Million Funding
  9. Google Search Adds Feature to Make Learning New Words a Daily Habit on Its App
  10. Huawei Watch GT 3 With Up to 14-Day Battery Life Launched, FreeBuds Lipstick With Fashionable Charging Case Also Unveield
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com