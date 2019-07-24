Apple refreshed its MacBook Air and killed its entry-level MacBook Pro (non-Touch Bar) and the 12-inch MacBook, earlier this month. In February this year, well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that Apple is working on a 16-inch MacBook Pro model. A fresh report now claims that Apple could launch a 16-inch MacBook Pro as early as October this year. Apple is also expected to update the 13-inch MacBook Pro and the MacBook Air with Retina display during the same month.

A fresh report from the Economic Daily News, first spotted by 9to5Mac, cites sources from the supply chain claiming Apple will introduce a 16-inch MacBook Pro in October. The bigger MacBook Pro is expected to feature a display with a native resolution of 3072x1920. The report states that LG Display will be supplying the LCD panels for the new 16-inch MacBook Pro model.

A previous report had hinted at a September launch for the 16-inch MacBook Pro model. However, October seems like a more possible timeline since its lines up with Apple's usual fall release cycle.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro is set to become the most expensive MacBook Pro model with a starting price of around $3,000 (roughly Rs. 2,07,000), according to the report. There's no word on the key specifications of the upcoming MacBook Pro model yet. The new model is expected to sit between the iMac and the Mac Pro.

Apple's refreshed MacBook Air model which launched earlier this month added a new True Tone display while keeping the same processor. A refreshed model in October could speed things up with a new processor.

The company is also expected to switch to new, scissor-switch keyboards for MacBook Air this year and MacBook Pro models sometime next year. Apple hasn't had any luck with its Butterfly keyboards and has been consistently expanding its keyboard repair program.