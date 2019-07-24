Technology News
loading

MacBook Pro 16-Inch Model Coming This October With a $3,000 Price Tag: Report

Apple is also expected to release refreshed 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models in October.

By | Updated: 24 July 2019 16:33 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
MacBook Pro 16-Inch Model Coming This October With a $3,000 Price Tag: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple is rumored to be working on a 16-inch MacBook Pro model for professionals

Highlights
  • Apple may launch a new 16-inch MacBook Pro model in October this year
  • This will be the biggest, most expensive MacBook Pro model ever
  • Apple may also release upgraded MacBook Pro, MacBook Air models

Apple refreshed its MacBook Air and killed its entry-level MacBook Pro (non-Touch Bar) and the 12-inch MacBook, earlier this month. In February this year, well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that Apple is working on a 16-inch MacBook Pro model. A fresh report now claims that Apple could launch a 16-inch MacBook Pro as early as October this year. Apple is also expected to update the 13-inch MacBook Pro and the MacBook Air with Retina display during the same month.

A fresh report from the Economic Daily News, first spotted by 9to5Mac, cites sources from the supply chain claiming Apple will introduce a 16-inch MacBook Pro in October. The bigger MacBook Pro is expected to feature a display with a native resolution of 3072x1920. The report states that LG Display will be supplying the LCD panels for the new 16-inch MacBook Pro model.

A previous report had hinted at a September launch for the 16-inch MacBook Pro model. However, October seems like a more possible timeline since its lines up with Apple's usual fall release cycle.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro is set to become the most expensive MacBook Pro model with a starting price of around $3,000 (roughly Rs. 2,07,000), according to the report. There's no word on the key specifications of the upcoming MacBook Pro model yet. The new model is expected to sit between the iMac and the Mac Pro.

Apple's refreshed MacBook Air model which launched earlier this month added a new True Tone display while keeping the same processor. A refreshed model in October could speed things up with a new processor.

The company is also expected to switch to new, scissor-switch keyboards for MacBook Air this year and MacBook Pro models sometime next year. Apple hasn't had any luck with its Butterfly keyboards and has been consistently expanding its keyboard repair program.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, 16-inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Pro 2019, MacBook Air 2019
Harpreet Singh Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he’s not shopping online. More
Netflix Sets August Release Date for Mighty Little Bheem Season 2
Realme 3i to Go on Sale in India Next on July 30: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers
Honor Smartphones
MacBook Pro 16-Inch Model Coming This October With a $3,000 Price Tag: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix Launches a Mobile-Only Plan for India: All You Need to Know
  2. How to Save WhatsApp Status Videos and Photos on Your Android Phone
  3. Redmi Note 7 Pro Open Sale, Mi A2 Price Cut, and Other Discounts in Xiaomi Sale
  4. Jio GigaFiber Services May Debut Commercially on August 12
  5. Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 Said to Launch in August; Price, Specifications Leak
  6. Asus ROG Phone 2 Price and Release Date Revealed
  7. iPhone 11 to Sport A13 Chip, Triple Cameras, New Taptic Engine: Report
  8. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Users Can Now Experience DC Dimming Feature
  9. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Teased by Flipkart Ahead of August 8 Launch
  10. Samsung Galaxy A80 Pre-Bookings Open in India With Cashback, Other Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 3i to Go on Sale in India Next on July 30: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers
  2. MacBook Pro 16-Inch Model Coming This October With a $3,000 Price Tag: Report
  3. Netflix Sets August Release Date for Mighty Little Bheem Season 2
  4. Nokia 220 4G, Nokia 105 Feature Phones Announced: Price, Specifications
  5. Realme X to Go on Sale Again in India Today: Check Price, Sale Offers, Specifications
  6. Mi Sale 2019: Redmi Note 7 Series, Mi A2, Redmi 7, More Xiaomi Phones With Price Cuts on Amazon, Flipkart, Mi.com
  7. Huawei Mate 30 Pro Allegedly Spotted in Testing, Shows Wide Notch and Dramatically Curved Display
  8. VLC Media Player Hit by Critical Security Flaw That Allows Remote Code Execution, VideoLAN Currently Working on a Patch
  9. Asus 5Z Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 24,999
  10. LG Brings Apple AirPlay 2, HomeKit Support to Its 2019 Smart TV Range
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.