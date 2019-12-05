Over the last few weeks, some 13-inch MacBook Pro owners have been reporting an issue with their machines. These users claim that their MacBook Pro models shut down randomly even when the laptop has a decent amount of battery left. The issue seems to be affecting entry-level 2019 13-inch MacBook Pro models only. Apple has now acknowledged the issue and released a support document that outlines a set of steps a user must follow to fix the issue.

According to Apple's support document, the unexpected shutdown issue persists with some entry-level 2019 13-inch MacBook Pro models with two Thunderbolt 3 ports. This model was launched back in July this year. Apple's support forums were filled with users reporting the issue over the last several days.

Apple says users should bring their MacBook Pro's battery to around 90 percent. After this, users should close all running applications, connect their laptop to a power adapter, and shut the lid, bringing the MacBook Pro to sleep mode.

Next, Apple says users should let the 13-inch MacBook Pro model charge for about 8 hours. After this, users should update their MacBook Pro notebooks to the latest version of macOS. This should fix the problem for affected users. But if it doesn't, Apple says users should contact their nearest Apple store or authorized service centre.

Apple recently launched a new 16-inch MacBook Pro model to replace its existing 15-inch MacBook Pro. The new laptop comes with an all-new keyboard, in an attempt to put an end to the existing butterfly keyboards which are riddled with issues. The company is rumoured to bring its new keyboard design to other MacBook Pro models sometime next year.