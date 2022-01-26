AOC has launched three new G2 gaming monitors in the country on Tuesday. AOC 24G2U/BK, 24G2E5 and G2490VX offer a 144Hz refresh rate and a response time of 1ms. The new monitors sport 23.8-inch displays and offer an HDR mode, according to the company. AOC 24G2U/BK, 24G2E5 and G2490VX support AMD FreeSync and feature a smooth backlight system to reduce flickering and eye strain. The new AOC 24G2U/BK and AOC 24G2E5 feature IPS display panels. All three monitors also offer HDMI, VGA and DisplayPort connectivity, according to AOC.

AOC 24G2U/BK, 24G2E5, and G2490VX price in India, availability

The price of the AOC 24G2U/BK is set at Rs. 28,990, while the AOC 24G2E5 and AOC G2490VX models are priced at Rs. 22,990 and Rs. 21,990 respectively. The monitors are currently on sale at discounted prices during the ongoing Republic Day sales, according to the company. The monitors are available for purchase across online e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart as well as offline retail stores.

AOC 24G2U/BK specifications

AOC 24G2U/BK is equipped with a 23.8-inch IPS display with wide viewing angles of 178 degrees, and the company says the monitor offers consistent image quality at different viewing positions. The monitor features AMD FreeSync Premium technology and comes with a refresh rate of 144Hz and a 1ms response time. AOC 24G2U/BK offers three modes to offer “HDR-like” visuals for non-HDR content. Users can rotate, tilt and swivel the monitor in addition to adjusting the screen height, according to the company. AOC 24G2U/BK features a VGA connector, a DisplayPort interface, and an HDMI port.

AOC 24G2E5 specifications

Like AOC 24G2U/BK, the new AOC 24G2E5 also features a 23.8-inch IPS panel that offers wide viewing angles, according to the company. AOC 24G2E5 supports AMD FreeSync technology (to reduce screen tearing while gaming) and offers a ‘Dial Point' function designed for first-person shooter (FPS) games, with a response time of 1ms. AOC 24G2E5 features a VGA connector, a DisplayPort interface, and an HDMI port. The monitor comes with the same HDR mode as AOC 24G2U/BK and offers filtering modes for reading, Web browsing, multimedia, and office, according to the company.

AOC G2490VX specifications

Unlike AOC 24G2U/BK and AOC 24G2E5 that sport IPS panels, AOC G2490VX is equipped with a VA (vertical alignment) LCD panel with a refresh rate of 144Hz. It offers a 1ms response time and comes with Adaptive Sync anti-tearing technology, according to the company. AOC G2490VX enhances RGBCMY colour for more vivid images, by increasing saturation and range, while increasing dynamic contrast, according to AOC. The monitor features AOC flicker-free technology that relies on a DC (direct current) backlight system while reducing eye fatigue, according to the company. Like the other two monitors, AOC G2490VX also features a VGA connector, a DisplayPort interface, and an HDMI port.

