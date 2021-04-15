Technology News
  Anker PowerConf C300 HD Webcam, S500 Portable Conference Speaker Launched to Help Improve Remote Working

Anker PowerConf C300 HD Webcam, S500 Portable Conference Speaker Launched to Help Improve Remote Working

Anker PowerConf 300 is a 1080p webcam with up to 115-degrees field of view.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 15 April 2021 12:36 IST
Anker PowerConf C300 HD Webcam, S500 Portable Conference Speaker Launched to Help Improve Remote Working

PowerConf C300 is available from today via Amazon, Anker.com, and select retailers

Highlights
  • Anker PowerConf S500 has VoiceRadar support for better audio quality
  • Anker PowerConf C300 webcam supports dual stereo microphones
  • PowerConf C300 has an AI chipset for accurate colour reproduction

Anker PowerConf C300 and PowerConf S500 has been launched to help users with better remote working. While the former is a smart AI-enabled HD webcam, the latter is a portable conference speaker. PowerConf 300 is a 1080p webcam with up to 115-degrees field of view and an AI chipset for accurate colour reproduction. The PowerConf S500 portable conference speaker has four inbuilt microphones and uses VoiceRadar technology for better voice clarity and noise cancellation during conference calls.

Anker PowerConf C300 price, availability

The new Anker PowerConf C300 smart HD webcam is priced at $129.99 (roughly Rs. 9,700) in the US, EUR 129.99 (roughly Rs. 11,700) in Germany, and GBP 119 (roughly Rs. 12,300) in the UK. The device is available from today via Amazon, Anker.com, and select retailers.

Anker PowerConf C300 features

Anker PowerConf C300 offers better low-light performance and has a wide-angle lens that offers three field of view choices — 78-degrees for close-ups, 90-degrees for a mid-view, or 115-degrees for the widest field of view. The wider framing will help the user during presentations on a whiteboard or a when you need to fit more than one person on the call. It also offers smart framing that helps keep an individual or group members centered on screen, though it will only reframe a subject's deliberate movements, so they can take a sip of water off camera, without shifting focus.

The webcam supports dual stereo microphones for better audio clarity and has a privacy shutter as well. It also has a flexible mounting clip for easy setup.

Anker PowerConf S500 features

Anker PowerConf S500's pricing and availability has not been announced yet. Its features include four microphones and support for VoiceRadar technology for better audio quality. It comes with enhanced digital signal processors (DSPs) to pick up the voice of the person speaking while ignoring surrounding noises. Two conference speakers can be paired together for larger conference rooms and upgraded 10W of power offers great sound for conference calls or for listening to music.

anker powerconf s500 PowerConf S500

Anker PowerConf S500's pricing and availability has not been announced yet

The speaker pairs with the AnkerWork app and lets users choose one of three pickup patterns for different use case scenarios. These include traditional conference room environments with multiple people, a single person presenting to others as well as using the PowerConf S500 portable conference speaker as a microphone for live streaming.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360.
Anker PowerConf C300 HD Webcam, S500 Portable Conference Speaker Launched to Help Improve Remote Working
