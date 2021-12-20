Technology News
AnkerWork PowerConf C300 AI-Powered Webcam Launched in India, Offers Full-HD Video Recording at 60fps

AnkerWork PowerConf C300 price in India is set at Rs. 9,999.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 20 December 2021 18:08 IST
AnkerWork PowerConf C300 is equipped with two ultra-sensitive microphones

AnkerWork PowerConf C300 webcam has been launched in India by the subsidiary brand of Anker. The webcam is capable of recording full-HD (1080p) videos at 60fps. It has a simple clip for a secure grip and offers plug-and-play functionality. AnkerWork PowerConf C300 comes with USB Type-A and USB Type-C connectivity options. The webcam has been evaluated and approved by Zoom for meeting the professional standards for picture, quality, colour, and clarity. Being AI-powered, this webcam comes with features such as AI framing, AI exposure and AI colour adjustment.

AnkerWork PowerConf C300 price in India, availability

AnkerWork PowerConf has been priced at Rs. 9,999 at launch, as per a press release from the company. The new webcam will be available via online and offline channels. At the time of writing, AnkerWork PowerConf C300 was listed at Rs. 8,699 on Amazon.

AnkerWork PowerConf C300 specifications, features

AnkerWork PowerConf C300 is a full-HD camera capable of recording at a frame rate of 60fps. Its AI framing technology is claimed to automatically adjust the field of view according to the number of people it detects. Its AI colour adjustment feature can ensure optimum lighting under inconsistent conditions, as per the company. AnkerWork PowerConf C300 is said to be capable of balancing skin tone and contrast to deliver realistic images irrespective of the room's lighting. According to Anker, its HDR technology, paired with AI exposure is capable of automatically focussing on people or objects within 0.35 seconds. In addition, the AI technology enables the webcam to offer a flicker-free operation, the company says.

The new AnkerWork PowerConf C300 webcam is equipped with two ultra-sensitive microphones. It uses active noise cancellation (ANC) technology to eliminate background noise during calls. Its supporting application allows users to select from its four meeting modes with unique customisations. Additionally, the webcam offers four adjustable field-of-views and its mount has four angles of adjustment. AnkerWork PowerConf C300 can even be mounted on a tripod. It is also equipped with a privacy cover that can be slid over the camera lens.

