Analog Devices Buys Maxim, Creating $68 Billion Chipmaker

The $20 billion acquisition would also give Analog a more defined roll in the development technology for 5G networks and self-piloted vehicles.

By Associated Press | Updated: 14 July 2020 10:20 IST
Analog Devices Buys Maxim, Creating $68 Billion Chipmaker

Photo Credit: Reuters

The Maxim Integrated logo

Highlights
  • The merger will create a company worth about $68 billion
  • Analog acquired Maxim in a $20 billion all-stocks deal
  • Two Maxim directors will join Analog's board once the deal is complete

Computer chip maker Analog Devices is buying Maxim Integrated in an all-stock deal that will create a company worth about $68 billion (roughly Rs. 5.12 lakh crores), and strengthens its position in the analog semiconductor sector.

The $20 billion (roughly Rs. 1.5 lakh crores) acquisition would also give Analog a more defined roll in the development technology for 5G networks and self-piloted vehicles.

Maxim stockholders will receive 0.630 of a share of Analog common stock for each share of Maxim common stock they hold at the transaction's closing, according to the announcement Monday. Analog stockholders will own approximately 69 percent of the combined company, while Maxim stockholders will own about 31 percent.

Two Maxim directors will join Analog's board once the deal is complete, including Maxim President and CEO, Tunç Doluca.

The deal is expected to close next summer, but requires the approval of shareholders from both companies and regulators.

Maxim was hit hard by the economic slowdown brought on the pandemic and its shares had slid 30 percent between February and March. Those shares have been rising since then, however.

Analog Devices, based in Norwood, Massachusetts, provides technology used in everything from healthcare to transportation.

Maxim Integrated Products, based in San Jose, California, makes chips for manufacturers, energy companies and in healthcare. Its shares jumped more than 15 percent before the opening bell Monday.

Further reading: Analog Devices, Maxim, Maxim Integrated, Chipmaker, 5G
