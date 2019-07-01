Technology News
loading

AMD Denies Report That It Improperly Shared Chip Technology With China

WSJ had reported that AMD’s decision to help Chinese partners develop advanced computer-chip technology revived its fortunes.

By | Updated: 1 July 2019 12:36 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
AMD Denies Report That It Improperly Shared Chip Technology With China

Advanced Micro Devices or AMD, the American multinational semiconductor company, has dismissed reports that it had improperly transferred critical microprocessor technology to Chinese partners, the media reported. In a strongly-worded statement, the Santa Clara-based semiconductor firm said that it did "everything correctly and transparently" and did not violate the US law, the Gizmodo reported on Saturday.

AMD was reacting to a report in the Wall Street Journal that cited officials as stating that its THATIC partnerships involved "a leading Chinese supercomputer developer, a state-backed military supplier called Sugon Information Industry," gave China access to 'state-of-the-art x86 chips' only produced by AMD and Intel.

“In exchange, the Chinese government gave AMD a lifeline: $293 million in licensing fees plus royalties on the sales of any chips developed by the venture,” WSJ wrote.

The semiconductor company reportedly said the technology used in its joint venture named Tianjin Haiguang Advanced Technology Investment or THATIC did not involve its high-performance chipsets and had been approved for sharing by the Commerce Department.

The company fired back at several of the claims, saying it had extensively consulted with federal officials and that it placed strong controls to prevent its technology from being stolen.

AMD also stated that the technology was "of lower performance than other commercially available processors", the Gizmodo report added.

Written with inputs from IANS

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: AMD
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
LG Stylo 5 With Octa-Core SoC, 3,500mAh Battery, Stylus Support Launched: Price, Specifications
Huawei Not Losing Access to Android Updates, Google Apps After Trump Offers Concessions
Honor Smartphones
AMD Denies Report That It Improperly Shared Chip Technology With China
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. Vulgar Videos Made on Chinese Social Media Apps Now Infiltrate WhatsApp
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M40: Which One Should You Buy?
  3. Redmi 7A Set to Launch in India on July 4, Flipkart Reveals
  4. Total Solar Eclipse 2019 on July 2: How to Watch It Online From Anywhere
  5. Spider-Man: Far From Home Full Movie Leaked on Torrent, Piracy Networks
  6. WhatsApp Is Good for Your Health, Researchers Find
  7. Redmi K20 Series Shipments Cross 1 Million Units in a Month: Xiaomi
  8. In Stranger Things 3, the Hawkins Crew Feel the Pain of Growing Up
  9. Sony HT-Z9F Soundbar With Dolby Atmos Launched in India
  10. DeepNude Deepfake App to Undress Women Shuts Down After Furore
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.