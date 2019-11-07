AMD has announced two new high-end Ryzen Threadripper processors with up to 32 cores, as well as a new entry-level Athlon processor with integrated Radeon Vega 3 graphics. The company has also disclosed the official date of sale for its delayed 16-core Ryzen 9 3950X desktop CPU. The new Athlon APU model will go on sale from November 19, priced at $49 (approximately Rs. 3,470 before taxes) while the high-end processors will all be available starting from November 25. The 32-core Ryzen Threadripper 3970X will cost $1,999 (approximately Rs. 1,41,565) and the 24-core Ryzen Threadripper 3960X will cost $1,399 (approximately Rs. 99,073). AMD has also introduced the new sTRX4 socket which its third-gen Ryzen Threadripper CPUs will use. Motherboard manufacturers are expected to announce compatible new motherboards soon.

The third-generation Threadripper CPUs are based on AMD's Zen 2 architecture and manufactured using a 7nm process. They are expected to compete with Intel's recently announced 'Cascade Lake-X' lineup of X-series processors. Base clock speeds for the Threadripper 3970X and 3960X are 3.7GHz and 3.8GHz respectively, with a common boost speed of 4.5GHz. Both models feature multi-threading for up to 64 and 48 threads respectively. Both also feature 128MB of L3 cache and 280W TDP figures. They use the same modular 'chiplet' design as AMD's current-gen Epyc server CPUs. RAM support officially goes up to 256GB of quad-channel DDR4-3200.

The Socket sTRX4 interface breaks compatibility with previous-gen Threadripper CPUs but supports 64 lanes of high-bandwidth PCIe 4.0 connectivity for components including graphics cards and SSDs. AMD is targeting the new Threadripper series at professional workstation users who have heavy content creation, design, and rendering workloads.

AMD has not commented on rumours of even higher-end Threadripper models with up to 64 cores, although it is not impossible for further announcements to come at a later date.

AMD also announced a new low-end Athlon APU with integrated graphics, which succeeds the Athlon 200GE. The new Athlon 3000G name is more consistent with AMD's Ryzen numbering scheme. It uses the previous-gen 12nm Zen+ architecture and has just two cores with multi-threading. The base speed is 3.5GHz and there is no boost margin. Radeon Vega 3 graphics come integrated, and the TDP is rated at 35W. Interestingly, this CPU is unlocked for overclockability, which should appeal to enthusiasts on a budget.

Finally, the 16-core mainstream desktop Ryzen 9 3950X which was announced earlier this year is now ready to ship in late November. AMD is claiming performance that beats Intel's current 18-core high-end desktop part. This CPU will not ship with one of AMD's own Wraith coolers, as the company claimed in a Reddit post that enthusiasts prefer choosing their own liquid cooling options. AMD recommends at least a 280mm liquid cooler. It will go on sale at its previously announced price of $749 (approximately Rs. 53,042 before taxes).