AMD has unveiled the second-generation of its Ryzen laptops processors and seventh-generation A-series processors for Chromebooks. The chipmaker is showcasing the new processors at the ongoing CES 2019 tech fair in Las Vegas. The new Ryzen 3000-series mobile processors are built on the company's 12nm manufacturing process (except the Ryzen 3200U) and will be available in laptops starting first quarter of this year. According to AMD, the likes of Acer, Asus, Dell, Huawei, Lenovo, and Samsung are building notebooks powered by the new chips.

AMD 2nd-gen Ryzen 3000-series

AMD is bringing a new lineup of Ryzen 3, Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 processors across 15W U-series and 35W H-series. The 35W Ryzen 7 3750H and Ryzen 3550H come with four cores/ eight threads with 10 and 8 GPU cores respectively. The Ryzen 3750H has a base clock rate of 2.3GHz, which can boost to 4.0GHz, whereas the Ryzen 3550H has 2.1GHz base clock rate and can boost to 3.7GHz. The 15W AMD Ryzen 3700U and Ryzen 3500U have the identical specifications to the Ryzen 3750H and Ryzen 3550H respectively.

On the other hand, the AMD Ryzen 3300U and Ryzen 3200U pack four cores/ four threads and two cores/ four threads respectively. The former has six GPU cores, whereas the latter has only three. The base clock rate of the 3300U is 2.1GHz and the 3200U is 2.6GHz. Both can boost to 3.5GHz.

AMD claims that new Ryzen 3000-series chips can provide up to 10 hours of video playback battery life. The company also noted that Ryzen 3700U can edit media up to 29 percent faster than the Intel Core i7-8550U6, and the AMD Ryzen 5 3500U can load websites up to 14 percent faster than the Intel Core i5-8250U.

AMD 7th-gen A-series

Along with the new Ryzen 3000-series, AMD is also introducing two chips for Chromebooks - AMD A6-9220C and AMD A4-9120C. Both pack two CPU core/ two threads and three GPU cores. The A6-9220C has a base clock rate of 1.8GHz, which can boost to 2.7GHz, whereas the base clock rate of A4-9120C is 1.6GHz and can boost to 2.4GHz. The first devices getting the new A-series chips are Acer Chromebook 315 and HP Chromebook 14, which were also launched at CES 2019.

AMD has also revealed an entry-level Athlon 300U chip. It has two cores/ four threads with a base clock rate of 2.4GHz. It can be overclocked to 3.3GHz and includes three GPU cores.

Commenting on the latest announcement, Saeid Moshkelani, senior vice president and general manager, Client Compute, AMD, said, “users expect mobile PCs that excel at both everyday tasks and compute-heavy experiences, and with our latest mobile processor portfolio AMD offers exactly that across all levels of the market.”