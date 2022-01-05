Technology News
  AMD Ryzen 6000 Series Processors for Laptops With Zen 3+ Core Launched, Ryzen 7000 Series Teased to Debut Later in 2022

AMD Ryzen 6000 Series Processors for Laptops With Zen 3+ Core Launched, Ryzen 7000 Series Teased to Debut Later in 2022

AMD Ryzen 6000 series comprises a total of 10 new processors.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 5 January 2022 12:38 IST


Photo Credit: AMD

AMD’s Ryzen 6000 series processors is claimed to deliver up to 30 percent faster performance

Highlights
  • AMD has designed Ryzen 6000 series based on 5nm process technology
  • Laptops based on the new Ryzen processors will debut in February
  • AMD has also expanded Radeon RX 6000M graphics family

AMD has unveiled its Ryzen 6000 series mobile processors for laptops at CES 2022, based on its Zen 3+ core and paired with AMD RDNA 2 architecture-based on-chip graphics. The new processors are claimed to deliver up to 30 percent faster performance and over two times faster graphics than the last generation Ryzen 5000 series. AMD also claims that the Ryzen 6000 series is capable of delivering up to 24 hours of battery life. In addition to the Ryzen 6000 series, AMD teased the launch of its next-generation Ryzen 7000 desktop chips based on 5nm process technology. The chipmaker also expanded its Radeon RX6000 series mobile graphics family and introduced the Radeon RX 6000S mobile graphics lineup.

AMD Ryzen 6000 series

Built using TSMC's 6nm process technology, the AMD Ryzen 6000 series processors are claimed to be the fastest in the series, with up to 5GHz clock speeds. The series, codenamed Rembrandt, includes a total of 10 new processors, namely the Ryzen 5 6600HS, Ryzen 5 6600H, Ryzen 5 6600HS, Ryzen 7 6800H, Ryzen 7 6800HS, Ryzen 9 6900HS, Ryzen 9 6900HX, Ryzen 9 6980HS, Ryzen 9 6980HX, Ryzen 5 6600U, and the Ryzen 7 6800U.

Model Cores/Threads Boost Frequency Cache TDP
AMD Ryzen 5 6600U 6C/12T Up to 4.5GHz 19MB 15-28W
AMD Ryzen 7 6800U 8C/16T Up to 4.7GHz 20MB 15-28W
AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS 6C/12T Up to 4.5GHz 19MB 35W
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H 6C/12T Up to 4.5GHz 19MB 45W
AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS 8C/16T Up to 4.7GHz 20MB 35W
AMD Ryzen 7 6800H 8C/16T Up to 4.7GHz 20MB 45W
AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS 8C/16T Up to 4.9GHz 20MB 35W
AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX 8C/16T Up to 4.9GHz 20MB 45W+
AMD Ryzen 9 6980HS 8C/16T Up to 5.0GHz 20MB 35W
AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX 8C/16T Up to 5.0GHz 20MB 45W+

 

The heart of the Ryzen 6000 series is the Zen 3+ core that is aimed to deliver power efficiency using new adaptive power management features. Among other optimisations, compared to last-generation processors, the AMD Ryzen 6000 is claimed to use up to 30 percent less power for video conferencing.

Despite the improved power efficiency, the Zen 3+ core has the same performance aspects of the existing Zen 3 core.

The Ryzen 6000 series comes with up to eight high-performance cores where each one is capable of handling multiple tasks at the same time to deliver 16 threads of processing power. This helps provide up to 11 percent more single-threaded performance and up to 28 percent faster multithreaded performance over the previous generation.

AMD has also equipped its Ryzen 6000 series with RDNA 2 architecture-based built-in graphics. The new on-chip graphics unit is touted to offer up to two times the graphics performance over the last generation. It helps enable users to play the vast majority of PC games in full HD, the Santa Clara, California-based company claimed.

Alongside the built-in graphics, the new Ryzen processors have an all-new integrated display engine. This allows ultra-high resolutions and refresh rates. The new chips are also claimed to enable up to 70 percent faster AAA gaming compared to the competition. Additionally, there is support for dynamic HDR displays alongside AMD FreeSync technology to provide a smooth experience.

The Ryzen 6000 series comes with updated memory controllers and supports DDR5 memory — up to DDR5-5200 and LPDDR5-6400. There is also upgraded support for peripherals with PCIe 4.0 and USB 4 technologies. Further, the new Ryzen processors have artificial intelligence (AI) noise cancellation for filtering background noise during video calls. The chips also have Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.

AMD has claimed that its Ryzen 6000-series chips are the first x86 processors to fully support Windows 11 security features that come from an integrated Microsoft Pluton security processor. The processors also have AMD's proprietary security features including AMD Secure Processor and AMD Memory Guard.

Alongside the regular Ryzen series, AMD has the Ryzen PRO 6000 series that is aimed at enterprise customers and IT decision makers. The chips are built on the Zen 3+ architecture and 6nm process and are equipped with new technologies including security suite, manageability tools, and enterprise-grade stability and reliability, the company said.

Lenovo will be the first manufacturer to launch the new ThinkPad Z business notebook based on AMD Ryzen PRO 6000 series processors. The new laptop will debut this spring.

The first laptops using the regular AMD Ryzen 6000 series will come from companies including Asus, Dell, and HP starting February. The chipmaker is aiming to have more than 200 consumer and commercial notebooks based on the 2022 Ryzen portfolio.

AMD Ryzen 7000 desktop processors

Aside from the Ryzen 6000 series, AMD at its CES 2022 keynote announced that it is working on the Ryzen 7000 desktop processors. The new processors will be based on the company's latest Zen 4 architecture CPUs and will be compatible with all-new AMD Socket AM5. The Ryzen 7000 series will come in the second half of the year. It will take on Intel's 12th Gen ‘Alder Lake' Laptop and Desktop CPUs that also debuted at this year's CES.

AMD also announced the Ryzen 7 5800X3D desktop processor that is claimed to be the world's fastest gaming processor, delivering an average of five times faster full-HD (1080p) gaming across select titles than the competition. The octa-core chip is based on the Zen 3 core architecture and has up to 4.5GHz of boost frequency, along with 100MB total cache and 105W of thermal design power (TDP).

The Ryzen 7 5800X3D will be available later in spring 2022 for Socket AM4, the company said.

AMD Radeon RX 6000M series expansion, Radeon RX6000S mobile graphics

AMD has also expanded its Radeon RX 6000M series mobile graphics processor family by introducing the Radeon RX 6850M XT, Radeon RX 6650M XT, Radeon RX 6650M, Radeon RX 6500M, and Radeon RX 6300M mobile graphics as well as the Radeon RX 6500 XT and Radeon RX 6400 graphics cards for desktop PCs. The company also launched the Radeon RX 6800S, Radeon RX 6700S and Radeon RX 6600S under its Radeon RX 6000S graphics lineup.

The new Radeon graphics processors are based on the AMD RDNA 2 gaming architecture and are equipped with AMD Infinity Cache memory and GDDR6 memory. The graphics solutions also have support for Microsoft Windows 11 and Microsoft DirectX 12 Ultimate, as well as AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) upscaling technology.

Laptops based on the new AMD Radeon RX 6000M and Radeon RX 6000S series will debut in the first quarter. The ROG Zephyrus G14 will be the first 14-inch AMD Advantage laptop powered by an up to AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS APU and up to an AMD Radeon RX 6800S GPU. It will arrive later in the quarter. Further, the Alienware m17 R5 will also debut as an AMD Advantage laptop powered by up to an AMD Ryzen 6980HX APU and up to an AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT GPU that will go on sale from the second quarter.

The AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT graphics cards, on the other hand, will be available from board partners including ASRock, Asus, Biostar, Gigabyte, MSI, PowerColor, Sapphire, XFX, and Yeston starting January 19. It will also be available in pre-built systems from PC makers and system integrators beginning in the first quarter. Moreover, pre-built systems with AMD Radeon RX 6400 graphics card will go on sale starting the first half of the year.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.


Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More



