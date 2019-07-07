In a flurry of announcements timed to hit on 7/7 (the 7th of July), AMD has put eight new 7nm Ryzen 3000 series desktop processors up for sale, alongside its new Radeon RX 5700 XT and Radeon RX 5700 GPUs. The CPUs are the first to use AMD's Zen 2 architecture and a 7nm manufacturing process. Motherboards based on the new X570 chipset have also gone on sale. These motherboards will complement Ryzen 3000 series processors by harnessing the faster PCIe 4.0 standard for backbone connectivity between core PC components. The top-end CPU going on sale today is the Ryzen 9 3900X with 12 cores, while the previously announced Ryzen 9 3950X with 16 cores will become available in September this year.

The Ryzen 9 3900X with 12 cores and 24 threads runs at a base speed of 3.8GHz with a 4.6GHz boost speed, and has a 105W TDP plus 6MB of L2 cache and 64MB of L3 cache. AMD says its 7nm process has allowed it to increase core density and cache amounts within the same Socket AM4 interface. This processor is priced at Rs. 35,990 in India (approximately Rs. 42,470 after 18 percent tax).

The other models launched today include the 8-core/ 16-thread Ryzen 7 3800X and Ryzen 7 3700X, priced at Rs. 28,490 and Rs. 24,990 (excluding tax) respectively; and the 6-core/ 12-thread Ryzen 5 3600X and Ryzen 5 3600 priced at Rs. 17,690 and Rs. 14,490 (excluding tax) respectively. To read much more detail about all the specifications and features that these new processors offer, check out our complete guide to the Zen 2 architecture and Ryzen 3000 series lineup.

AMD has also announced the Ryzen 5 3400G and Ryzen 3 3200G APUs, which are based on the previous Zen+ architecture and feature integrated Radeon Vega graphics processors. These models are aimed at entry-level gamers and casual users, and are priced at Rs. 10,990 and Rs. 7,190 (excluding tax) respectively.

With this launch, AMD is claiming to deliver single-threaded and multi-threaded performance at par with or superior to Intel's current 9th Gen desktop lineup including the top-end 8-core Core i9-9900K. Intel has famously struggled with its own 10nm transition, though it has refined its 14nm process multiple times to remain competitive.

AMD includes bundled coolers with all its CPUs, ranging from the top-end Wraith Prism RGB with the Ryzen 9 and Ryzen 7 models, to the more compact Wraith Spire or Wraith Stealth with the Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 3 models.

Along with these launches, Asus, Gigabyte, MSI, ASRock, Biostar, and others will be introducing their X570 chipset-based motherboards. Asus has already announced seven models in its Prime, TUF, ROG Strix, and ROG Crosshair series. They range from the Asus Prime X570-P/CSM, priced at Rs. 13,805 (excluding taxes) to the flagship Asus ROG Crosshair VIII Formula which will cost Rs. 38,150 plus GST in India. Other companies are expected to announce their lineups as well.