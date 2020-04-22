AMD has fleshed out its desktop Ryzen 3000 CPU family with the new Ryzen 3 3300X and Ryzen 3 3100 models, aimed at entry-level gamers, content creators, and home and office users. Both are based on the same 'Zen 2' chiplet architecture and 7nm manufacturing process as their Ryzen 5, Ryzen 7, and Ryzen 9-series counterparts. These are both quad-core models and do not feature integrated graphics capabilities. The Ryzen 3 3100 is priced at $99 (approximately Rs. 7,600 before taxes) and the Ryzen 3 3300X will cost $120 (approximately Rs. 9,200).

AMD promises improved multitasking performance thanks to the use of multi-threading, which previous generations did not have. The company indicates improvements of up to 20 percent in gaming and up to 75 percent in content creation tasks compared to Intel's equivalently priced offerings.

The Ryzen 3 3300X is the more powerful of the two, with base and boost speeds of 3.8GHz and 4.3GHz respectively. The Ryzen 3 3100 offers base and boost speeds of 3.6GHz and 3.9GHz respectively. Both models have 18MB of cache memory and are rated for 65W TDPs. AMD continues to support the same AM4 CPU socket that it has used since the first Ryzen desktop CPU generation, though motherboard chipset compatibility may be limited to newer models.

AMD is also introducing its value-focused B550 chipset, which will power lower-end motherboards and will live alongside the X570 which is aimed at high-end gamers, overclockers, and enthusiasts. The B550 introduces support for PCIe 4.0 to the lower end of the market. According to AMD, over 60 motherboard models from Asus, Gigabyte, ASRock, MSI, and Biostar based on the B550 are currently in development.

The new Ryzen 3 3300X and Ryzen 3 3100 CPUs are expected to go on sale in May, although availability might be affected by the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic. Motherboards featuring the B550 chipset should launch in mid-June. The prices and availability in India are yet to be confirmed.