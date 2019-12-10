Technology News
AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition Brings Integer Scaling, New In-Game UI, AMD Link Remote App

AMD's annual Radeon Software refresh promises stability and simplicity

Updated: 10 December 2019 19:30 IST
The Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition is now available for download worldwide

Highlights
  • AMD says this is its most stable and reliable Radeon Software release yet
  • Integer Scaling is a long-requested feature that works best for old games
  • AMD Link can be downloaded as an APK where the Play Store is unavailable

AMD Radeon Software is getting a facelift plus 20 new and improved features for gamers and streamers ahead of the new year. AMD has just unveiled its Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition, which introduces an all-new design, a quicker installation process, and many features that users have requested. The company claims that this is its most stable driver release ever, and that it can help improve gaming performance by up to 12 percent compared to last year's major Adrenalin release. It will also be easier to access many features while in the middle of playing games, according to the company. The new software is already available for download from AMD's website.

In addition to the desktop software, the AMD Link app has also been overhauled. This will now allow users to control graphics card and game streaming settings remotely, even over a cellular data connection. 

AMD says it has been on a "journey of exploration and discovery" and has considered a lot of user feedback in the process of developing this new software release. The company has worked with Microsoft to analyse data from crashes to help improve stability.

Starting with the installation process, users will now be able to run a one-click express routine which will apply standard, known-good settings. The whole process can be up to 34 percent faster than before, according to AMD's own test methodology. 

On running the Radeon Software for the first time, users will now be asked to choose between Standard, Gaming, and Esports profiles. Standard mode doesn't enable any features other than AMD's FreeSync support by default, whereas you get a mix of optimisations such as Radeon Image Sharpening, Radeon Anti-Lag, and Virtual Super Resolution with the other two modes.

The UI of the control panel has been overhauled completely. Users can now pull up the same UI within games and on the Windows 10 desktop. The new contextual home screen can show controls for game performance or streaming. 

New features in the Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition include integer scaling to make simple old-school games look good on modern high-resolution screens, and an integrated Web browser to help users check guides or tutorials in-game. Radeon Boost dynamic resolution scaling is said to make games feel smoother and more responsive without perceptible loss in image quality, and will be supported by several high-profile games at launch.

Using the refreshed AMD Link app, users will be able to stream PC games or even the whole Windows desktop to their TVs or mobile devices, control streaming through Radeon ReLive, and track and tweak performance characteristics. The app will be available for iPhones and iPads running iOS 10 or above, Android phones running Android 5.0 and above, Android TV 7.0, and AppleTV devices with tvOS 12 or later.

Comments

Jamshed Avari

Honor Smartphones

Comment
 
 

