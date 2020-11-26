AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card will cost Rs. 64,990 (SEP) in India before GST, the company shared through a post on Instagram. AMD unveiled three new graphics cards in its Radeon RX 6000 series including the AMD Radeon RX 6800, AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, and the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT last month. The Instagram post also reveals that partner cards should be arriving in the coming days. As of now, the AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT is not available on the official AMD India store or other e-retailers.

AMD India shared on Instagram that the AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT will be priced at Rs. 64,990 (SEP) in the country. The price is exclusive of GST. The post also states that board-partner cards will arrive in the coming days. As of now, there is no information on the availability of the Radeon RX 6800 XT in India and it is not listed on either the official AMD India store or e-retailers that are currently selling the AMD Radeon RX 6800.

Last week, the AMD Radeon RX 6800 GPU was made available in India for Rs. 45,999 (SEP) and is being sold via Prime ABGB and Vedant Computers. These are board-partner cards by Sapphire and cost more than the reference cards by AMD itself. Vedant Computer is selling the Sapphire Radeon RX 6800 16GB GPU for Rs. 65,000 while Prime ABGB listing has a price tag of Rs. 55,999.

The three AMD Radeon RX 6000 GPUs were launched in October and the US pricing for the AMD Radeon RX 6800 is $579 (about Rs. 43,000). The AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT is priced at $649 (about Rs. 48,000) and the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT is priced at $999 (about Rs. 74,000). They are based on the RDNA 2 gaming architecture which is also powering the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. These GPUs are meant to go up against Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070, GeForce RTX 3080, and the GeForce RTX 3090.

