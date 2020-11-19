Technology News
AMD Radeon RX 6800 Graphics Card Now Available in India, AIB Models to Go on Sale From November 25

AMD Radeon RX 6800 was announced in October along with AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT and AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 19 November 2020 18:46 IST
Photo Credit: AMD

AMD Radeon RX 6000 series comprises three graphic cards

Highlights
  • AMD Radeon RX 6800 is priced at Rs. 45,999 (suggested pricing)
  • The graphics card hasn’t been listed on AMD India site yet
  • AMD Radeon RX 6800 comes with 4K support

AMD Radeon RX 6800 is now available via online and offline retail channels in India. AMD announced the Radeon RX 6000 series late last month. It comprises three new graphics cards – AMD Radeon RX 6800, AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, and the top-end AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT. While AMD hasn't revealed the pricing details for Radeon RX 6800 XT and Radeon RX 6900 XT, the suggested e-tailer pricing (SEP) of Radeon RX 6800 has been announced by the company.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 price in India, availability

AMD Radeon RX 6800, made by the chipmaker itself, has been priced at Rs. 45,999 (SEP) in India, exclusive of GST. The SEP rates are set by the manufacturing company but are subject to inflation based on distribution/ retail margins and scarcity. At the time of writing, the Radeon RX 6800 hasn't been listed on AMD India online store yet. Not too many online retailers have listed AMD Radeon RX 6800 yet. It has been listed at Rs. 55,999 on Prime ABGB and at Rs. 65,000 on Vedant Computers, both with Sapphire branding.

The add-in board (AIB) models of Radeon RX 6800 and Radeon RX 6800 XT will be available from partners starting November 25, the company said in a statement. AIB refers to AMD manufacturing partners such as Asus, EVGA, XFX, and others. The pricing of Radeon RX 6800 XT is kept under wraps.

AMD announced a November release date for the Radeon RX 6000 series back in October. The new AMD series goes up against NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3000 series that was announced in September and was rolled out globally later that month. The GeForce RTX 3000 series starts at Rs. 51,000 and goes up to Rs. 1,52,000, for RTX 3070 and RTX 3090, respectively.

At the time of Radeon RX 6000 series announcement, AMD graphics' corporate Vice President and General Manager Scott Herkelman said in a prepared statement, “The new AMD Radeon RX 6800, RX 6800 XT and RX 6900 XT graphics cards deliver world class 4K and 1440p performance in major AAA titles, new levels of immersion with breathtaking life-like visuals, and must-have features that provide the ultimate gaming experiences.”

Will Xbox Series S, PS5 Digital Edition fail in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: AMD Radeon RX 6800, AMD Radeon RX 6800 Price in India, AMD Radeon RX 6800 Availability, AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series, AMD Radeon, AMD
