Technology News
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • AMD to Build World’s Fastest Supercomputer Called ‘Frontier’ in Collaboration with Cray, Targets 2021 Launch

AMD to Build World’s Fastest Supercomputer Called ‘Frontier’ in Collaboration with Cray, Targets 2021 Launch

The ‘Frontier’ exascale supercomputer will provide a peak output of 1.5 exaflops.

By | Updated: 7 May 2019 18:48 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
AMD to Build World’s Fastest Supercomputer Called ‘Frontier’ in Collaboration with Cray, Targets 2021 Launch

The Frontier is claimed to be 50 times faster than today’s best supercomputers.

Highlights
  • Frontier will employ AI optimized, custom AMD EPYC CPU
  • Graphics processing will be handled by AMD Radeon Instinct GPU
  • It is will be utilised for weather and advanced scientific studies

AMD has announced plans to build what it claims to be the world's fastest exascale supercomputer in collaboration with Cray Computing for the US government. Dubbed ‘Frontier', the supercomputer will be installed at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory, which is sponsored by the United States Department of Energy (DOE). The Frontier, which is touted to debut as the most powerful exascale supercomputer in the world, is claimed to deliver a processing output of 1.5 exaflops and will be used for advanced computational tasks related to the study of sub-atomic structures, weather, genomics, physics, and other advanced fields of science.

In a press release, AMD revealed that the Frontier supercomputer will employ in-house innovations such as High Performance Computing (HPC), AI optimised custom AMD EPYC CPUs, and AMD Radeon Instinct GPU processors. The machine will employ a high-bandwidth Infinity Fabric to connect four AMD Radeon Instinct GPUs to one AMD EPYC CPU for every node. The whole system will run on an open-source programming environment developed in collaboration with Cray to extract maximum power out of the AMD hardware.

“Frontier will feature custom CPU and GPU technology from AMD and represents the latest achievement on a long list of technology innovations AMD has contributed to the Department of Energy exascale programs”, AMD's SVP and GM, Forrest Norrod said regarding the Frontier Project.

The Frontier supercomputer's theoretical output of 1.5 exaflops is reportedly 50 times higher than the fastest supercomputers out there and it will provide as much computing power as today's 160 fastest supercomputers in the world combined. Moreover, the network bandwidth provided by it will be 24 million greater than an average home internet connection, which is enough to download 100,000 HD resolution movies in a second. AMD expects the Frontier's development at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory to finish by the year 2021.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: AMD, Frontier, Cray
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Beluga Whale Retrieves Drowning Phone, Wins Internet With Good Samaritan Deed Caught on Video
Apple Bought 20 to 25 Companies in the Last 6 Months, Says CEO Tim Cook
Redmi Note 6 Pro
AMD to Build World’s Fastest Supercomputer Called ‘Frontier’ in Collaboration with Cray, Targets 2021 Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

4GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 7 Renders, OnePlus 7 Pro Almond Colour Variant Leaked
  2. Leakers Claim to Have Revealed the Entire Plot of Game of Thrones Season 8
  3. Nokia 4.2 With Dual Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 439 SoC Launched in India
  4. Asus ZenFone 6 Price Leaked Ahead of May 16 Launch
  5. Flipkart and Amazon Sales: The Best Last-Minute Deals You Can Grab
  6. Redmi Note 7 Sent to Space To Test Durability, Camera Capabilities
  7. Flipkart and Amazon Sales: The Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  8. Microsoft Word to Get New AI-Powered Editor to Rival Grammarly
  9. Google Pixel 3a Could Be a Game Changer but Only if the Price Is Right
  10. Mi A3 Series Tipped to Sport Snapdragon 700-Series SoCs
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.