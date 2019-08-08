Technology News
loading

AMD Lands Google, Twitter as Customers With EPYC Server Chip

Intel plans to release its new server chip next year.

By | Updated: 8 August 2019 12:27 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
AMD Lands Google, Twitter as Customers With EPYC Server Chip

AMD competes against Intel to supply chips for data centres

Highlights
  • AMD has released its second-generation processor for data centres
  • The company took advantage of taking some of Intel's biggest customers
  • However, Intel said Google and Twitter will remain its customers

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) on Wednesday released the second generation of its processor chip for data centres and said that it had landed Alphabet's Google and Twitter as customers.

AMD competes against Intel to supply chips for data centres that power internet-based services. Both firms have come to rely on data centre chips for growth because personal computer sales have stagnated as users shifted to mobile devices.

AMD's newest generation of server chip, called EPYC, uses a new chip-making technology from its contract manufacturers that helps the chips have better performance while consuming less power.

Intel, which makes chips in its own factories instead of relying on contractors, is behind schedule delivering chips made with its own newer manufacturing process. It plans to release them next year.

AMD has tried to take advantage of that by courting some of Intel's biggest customers, such as Google.

AMD said on Thursday that Google is using its second-generation EPYC server chip in Google's internal data centres and that Google will offer it to external developers as part of its cloud computing offerings later this year. It is the first time Google has publicly acknowledged using AMD's EPYC chips.

Intel shares were down 0.6 percent to $46.42 (roughly Rs. 3,300) in after-hours trading after AMD's customer announcements. AMD shares were up 0.3 percent to $29.30 (roughly Rs. 2,076).

Intel, which said that both Google and Twitter remain customers, is the dominant supplier of data centre chips, with more than 90 percent of the market under its control.

But AMD has been making inroads with its most recent chips. Patrick Moorhead, founder of Moor Insights & Strategy, said he estimates that AMD took "low single-digit" market share from Intel with the first generation of EPYC server chips and that he expects that share to expand with the second generation announced Wednesday.

In terms of performance, Moorhead said the new AMD chips are better than Intel's chips at some kinds of computing work but may lag on others. He said that new Intel chip features for machine learning tasks and new Intel memory technology being with customers such as German software firm SAP SE could give Intel an advantage in those areas.

Moorhead said in a research note that most every large business he talks to "wants more competition in the space to accelerate innovation and lower costs. With that said, none of these customers would adopt AMD if it didn't have some advantages."

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: AMD, Google, Twitter, Intel
Chinese Government Hackers Suspected of Moonlighting for Profit
Vivo S1 4GB RAM Variant Now on Sale via Offline Retailers in India: Price, Launch Offers
Honor Smartphones
AMD Lands Google, Twitter as Customers With EPYC Server Chip
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ With Up to 12GB of RAM Launched
  2. Revolt RV 400 AI-Enabled Electric Bike to Launch in India on August 28
  3. Flipkart National Shopping Days Sale Starts: All the Best Deals & Offers
  4. Amazon Freedom Sale 2019 Begins: All the Best Offers Right Now
  5. Vivo S1 Set to Launch in India Today, What You Should Know
  6. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ Price in India Revealed
  7. Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch Launched, Promises Longer Battery Life
  8. Hordes of Earth's Toughest Creatures May Now Be Living on Moon
  9. Vivo S1 With 4,500mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  10. BSNL Reduces SIM Replacement Cost to Rs. 50 for a Limited Period
#Latest Stories
  1. British Airways Resuming Services After Latest IT Meltdown
  2. Vivo S1 4GB RAM Variant Now on Sale via Offline Retailers in India: Price, Launch Offers
  3. AMD Lands Google, Twitter as Customers With EPYC Server Chip
  4. Chinese Government Hackers Suspected of Moonlighting for Profit
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Ditches Headphone Jack After Company’s Jabs at Jackless Rivals
  6. Samsung Galaxy Book S With Snapdragon 8cx Launched, Offers ‘23 Hours of Battery Life’
  7. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ Price in India Revealed, Sales Start August 23
  8. 8chan Owner Blasts 'Sinister' Shutdown Attempts as Heads 'Back to America'
  9. Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) With 5,100mAh Battery, Snapdragon 429 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. FedEx to End Ground-Delivery Deal With Amazon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.