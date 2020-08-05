AMD 3015e and 3020e processors have been silently added to the brand's range of low-end offerings. Both new processors are based on the company's existing Zen architecture and have a default thermal design point (TDP) of 6W. The AMD 3015e and 3020e also include Radeon Vega 3 graphics, again aimed at affordable laptops. You'll get two cores of processing power in this configuration. The AMD 3015e has already been selected by Lenovo for its latest education-centric notebooks — the Lenovo 100e 2nd Gen and Lenovo 300e 2nd Gen.

AMD 3015e and 3020e both come with two CPU cores at a base clock speed of 1.2GHz, along with four threads. There are also three cores of Radeon Vega 3 graphics at 600MHz frequency. The chips are based on AMD's Zen architecture and are designed using 14nm CMOS technology.

In terms of differences, the AMD 3015e has a maximum boost clock-speed of up to 2.3GHz, while the AMD 3020e can be clocked at up to 2.6MHz. The AMD 3020e also has dual-channel DDR4 support at 2,400MHz frequency, whereas the base option, AMD 3015e, has a single-channel DDR4 support at 1,600MHz. Furthermore, both new chips have DisplayPort and HDMI support as well as include an PCIe 3.0 interface.

AMD's move with the new processors is expected to give a tough fight to Intel's entry-level Atom chips. The latter has so far managed to dominate the market of low-cost Windows laptops.

Meanwhile, the Lenovo 100e 2nd Gen and Lenovo 300e 2nd Gen notebooks have been unveiled with the AMD 3015e processor. The new laptops start at $219 (roughly Rs. 16,400) and deliver up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge. The Lenovo 300e 2nd Gen comes with a 360-degree hinge design and includes stylus support.

