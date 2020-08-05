Technology News
loading

AMD 3015e, 3020e Processors With Radeon Vega 3 Graphics Launched for Entry-Level Laptops

AMD 3015e and 3020e both come with two CPU cores at a base clock speed of 1.2GHz, along with four threads.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 5 August 2020 14:58 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
AMD 3015e, 3020e Processors With Radeon Vega 3 Graphics Launched for Entry-Level Laptops

AMD 3015e-powered Lenovo 300e 2nd Gen comes with a 360-degree hinge design

Highlights
  • AMD 3015e and 3020e both come with three cores of Radeon Vega 3 graphics
  • AMD would make the competition tougher for Intel’s Atom processors
  • Lenovo 100e 2nd Gen and 300e 2nd Gen debuted with AMD 3015e chip

AMD 3015e and 3020e processors have been silently added to the brand's range of low-end offerings. Both new processors are based on the company's existing Zen architecture and have a default thermal design point (TDP) of 6W. The AMD 3015e and 3020e also include Radeon Vega 3 graphics, again aimed at affordable laptops. You'll get two cores of processing power in this configuration. The AMD 3015e has already been selected by Lenovo for its latest education-centric notebooks — the Lenovo 100e 2nd Gen and Lenovo 300e 2nd Gen.

AMD 3015e and 3020e both come with two CPU cores at a base clock speed of 1.2GHz, along with four threads. There are also three cores of Radeon Vega 3 graphics at 600MHz frequency. The chips are based on AMD's Zen architecture and are designed using 14nm CMOS technology.

In terms of differences, the AMD 3015e has a maximum boost clock-speed of up to 2.3GHz, while the AMD 3020e can be clocked at up to 2.6MHz. The AMD 3020e also has dual-channel DDR4 support at 2,400MHz frequency, whereas the base option, AMD 3015e, has a single-channel DDR4 support at 1,600MHz. Furthermore, both new chips have DisplayPort and HDMI support as well as include an PCIe 3.0 interface.

AMD's move with the new processors is expected to give a tough fight to Intel's entry-level Atom chips. The latter has so far managed to dominate the market of low-cost Windows laptops.

Meanwhile, the Lenovo 100e 2nd Gen and Lenovo 300e 2nd Gen notebooks have been unveiled with the AMD 3015e processor. The new laptops start at $219 (roughly Rs. 16,400) and deliver up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge. The Lenovo 300e 2nd Gen comes with a 360-degree hinge design and includes stylus support.

Is Mi Notebook 14 series the best affordable laptop range for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: AMD 3015e, AMD 3020e, AMD, Lenovo 100e 2nd Gen, Lenovo 300e 2nd Gen, Lenovo
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
PUBG Mobile Gets Golden Pharoah X-Suit as First Upgradable Outfit; Adds New Ancient Secret Mode
AMD 3015e, 3020e Processors With Radeon Vega 3 Graphics Launched for Entry-Level Laptops
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi TV Stick With Full-HD Streaming, Android TV 9 Launched in India
  2. OnePlus Nord: The Phone That Accidentally Killed the OnePlus 8
  3. Poco Teases OnePlus Nord Competitor, Said to Be Coming Soon
  4. Amazon, Flipkart Sales Start Tonight With These Deals and Offers
  5. Redmi 9 Prime With 5,020mAh Battery, Helio G80 SoC Launched in India
  6. Pixel 4a: Everything You Need to Know About Google’s Latest Phone
  7. Milagrow iMap Max, iMap 10.0, Seagull Robot Vacuum Cleaners Launched in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy M31s With Quad Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  9. Amazon Prime Day Sale in India: How to Find the Best Deals
  10. Amazon, Flipkart Sales This Week: How to Safely Buy Electronics
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A42 5G With Snapdragon 690 SoC Spotted on Geekbench; 5,000mAh Battery Also Tipped
  2. AMD 3015e, 3020e Processors With Radeon Vega 3 Graphics Launched for Entry-Level Laptops
  3. PUBG Mobile Gets Golden Pharoah X-Suit as First Upgradable Outfit; Adds New Ancient Secret Mode
  4. Milagrow iMap Max, iMap 10.0, Seagull Robot Vacuum Cleaners Launched in India
  5. Jio Revises Rs. 501 ISD Recharge Option, Rs. 1,101 and Rs. 1,201 IR Packs Now Come With Reduced Benefits
  6. Mulan Heads to Disney+ in September, but Not on Disney+ Hotstar
  7. Files by Google App Gets Safe Folder Feature, a PIN-Protected Place to Keep Private Data
  8. Oppo Kash Wants Root Access on Android, Giving It Total Control Over Your Phone: Security Researcher
  9. Ex-Google Exec Sent to Prison for Stealing Self-Driving Car Secrets
  10. Disney to Launch New Star-Branded Streaming Service in 2021
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com