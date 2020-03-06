Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • AMD Unveils Next Gen Ryzen, Epyc CPU Roadmaps; High End Radeon GPU With Ray Tracing Launching This Year

AMD Unveils Next-Gen Ryzen, Epyc CPU Roadmaps; High-End Radeon GPU With Ray Tracing Launching This Year

The company wants to keep its momentum going in the consumer and data centre markets

By Jamshed Avari | Updated: 6 March 2020 21:37 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
AMD Unveils Next-Gen Ryzen, Epyc CPU Roadmaps; High-End Radeon GPU With Ray Tracing Launching This Year
Highlights
  • Next-gen Epyc CPUs are expected to drive more data centre growth
  • The RDNA 2 architecture will support hardware ray tracing
  • AMD has won a contract to build the world's fastest supercomputer

AMD has made a number of announcements related to its research and development efforts, and has publicly disclosed brand new roadmap updates at its Financial Analyst Day event. While light on product-specific news, we now know a lot about how the next few generations of CPUs and GPUs will shape up, and how AMD plans to gain market share in the important enterprise and data centre markets. AMD has had a very good run over the past three years, mostly thanks to the brand new Zen CPU architecture which came after nearly a decade of struggling to be competitive. The company announced growing revenue, increased profitability, and significant market share gains.

Describing AMD's "multi-generational" graphics and compute roadmaps, CEO Dr Lisa Su outlined the company's corporate strategy and recapped successes across the client, cloud, gaming, and supercomputing spaces in recent years. AMD has so far shipped over 260 million Zen cores across its Ryzen, Threadripper, and Epyc processors since they debuted in 2017. For desktop users, new CPUs codenamed 'Vermeer' based on the Zen 3 architecture, will launch this year and in 2021, depending on market segment, as expected. 

Screenshot 2020 03 06 at 9 1 amd

The next generation of Epyc processors, based on the Zen 3 architecture and codenamed 'Milan', are expected to be launched in late 2020. AMD also announced that work on the subsequent Epyc 'Genoa' generation based on Zen 4 cores is progressing, and these CPUs are expected to be manufactured on a new 5nm process, to hit the market by 2022.

AMD's scalable Infinity Fabric interconnect, which has allowed for an efficient modular chiplet-based design, is now known as Infinity Architecture. The third generation will optimise coherent memory sharing between a CPU and GPU for improved performance as well as simplified software development. Future CPUs will be manufactured using a die stacking process that AMD is calling 'X3D' which could result in up to 10x increases in bandwidth density.

As for graphics, we can expect new high-performance flagship-grade graphics cards towards the end of 2020, based on the second-gen RDNA (Radeon DNA) architecture. AMD promises hardware-accelerated ray tracing as well as variable rate shading, as well as a 50 percent improvement in power efficiency.

Screenshot 2020 03 06 at 9 3 amd

This also sheds some light on what we can expect from Sony and Microsoft's next-gen game consoles, both based on semi-custom AMD CPUs and CPUs, and both expected to launch this year. With a common hardware and software ecosystem, game developers will be able to target PCs and consoles with less effort. AMD also disclosed that third-generation RDNA will succeed it in or near 2022. 

Alongside the RDNA architecture for consumer gaming graphics cards, AMD will introduce a new CDNA (Compute DNA) product line for data centre compute workloads. Products will launch this year and target machine learning applications in the near future, with exascale-class supercomputing applications on the roadmap for the future. This will allow the company to develop focused products for this important market, which can be deployed in conjunction with Epyc server CPUs.

That ties in with a recent announcement by AMD that it has a won a contract to supply a new supercomputer called El Capitan for the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory which will be more powerful than the world's current top 200 supercomputers combined. As the world's most powerful supercomputer, it will be the first to break the 2 Exaflop barrier. It will be based on future Zen 4-based Epyc 'Genoa' CPUs, Radeon Instinct GPUs, and the Infinity Architecture interconnect. It will be completed in early 2023.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: AMD, Ryzen, RDNA, Epyc, Radeon
Jamshed Avari

Jamshed Avari has been working in tech journalism as a writer, editor and reviewer for over 13 years. He has reviewed hundreds of products ranging from smartphones and tablets to PC components and accessories, and has also written guides, feature articles, news and analyses. Going beyond simple ratings and specifications, he digs deep into how emerging products and services affect actual users, and what marks they leave on our cultural landscape. He's happiest when something new comes ...More

Realme 6: The Redmi Note 8 Pro Killer India Has Been Waiting For?

Related Stories

AMD Unveils Next-Gen Ryzen, Epyc CPU Roadmaps; High-End Radeon GPU With Ray Tracing Launching This Year
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Pro Variants and Colour Options Tipped in New Leak
  2. Redmi Said to Use 5G MediaTek Processor in Mid-Range Phone
  3. Infinix S5 Pro With Pop-Up Camera, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  4. Oppo Find X2 Pro, Find X2 Debut With 120Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras
  5. Jio Seeks Data Price Hiked to Rs. 20 per GB Over 6 Months
  6. PhonePe, Swiggy Amongst Entities Affected Due to Yes Bank Update
  7. Oppo Watch Debuts With Apple Watch-Like Design, Curved AMOLED Display
  8. Samsung Galaxy S20+ Review
  9. Mi 10 India Variant’s RAM, Storage, Colour Options Rumoured
  10. Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6 With 90Hz Display, 64-Megapixel Main Camera Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. AMD Unveils Next-Gen Ryzen, Epyc CPU Roadmaps; High-End Radeon GPU With Ray Tracing Launching This Year
  2. New Research Claims Our Understanding of Universe Could Be Wrong
  3. Jio Fiber Subscriber Base for December Grows Marginally to 86 Lakh Subscribers: TRAI
  4. Samsung to Shift Some Smartphone Production to Vietnam Due to Coronavirus
  5. Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6 Early Access Sale Allows Buyers to Reserve the Phones: All You Need to Know
  6. 12.9-Inch iPad Pro, MacBook Pro With Mini-LED Displays to Launch by 2020-End: Report
  7. Oppo Watch With Curved AMOLED Display, eSIM Support Launched: All You Need to Know
  8. DuckDuckGo Shares List of Web Trackers That Gather User Data
  9. Oppo Find X2 Pro Tops DxOMark Camera Ranking With 124 Overall Score, Surpasses Mi 10 Pro
  10. Coronavirus Impact: After AWS, Spotify Reschedules India Event
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.