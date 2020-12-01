Technology News
Amazon Wow Salary Days Begin: Laptops Starting at Rs. 17,990, More Deals

Amazon Wow Salary Days sale will go on till December 3.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 1 December 2020 16:48 IST
Amazon Wow Salary Days Begin: Laptops Starting at Rs. 17,990, More Deals

There’s up to 30 percent off on laptops, with brands like HP, Dell, and Microsoft listed with discounts

Highlights
  • Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5-inch model is listed for Rs. 90,990
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are up for grabs for just Rs. 8,990
  • Apple AirPods Pro are listed on Amazon for Rs. 20,990

Amazon Wow Salary Days sale has begun, with up to 30 percent off on laptops and tablets and up to 50 percent off on large appliances, TVs, and headphones. The Wow Salary Days sale will go on till December 3. Amazon has partnered with Bank of Baroda to offer 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 1,500 on credit cards and credit card EMI purchases. The e-commerce giant has also listed no-cost EMIs and exchange discounts on many products.

On laptops, Amazon is offering no-cost EMI of up to six months. There are laptops from Avita that start from as low as Rs. 17,990. There's up to 30 percent off on laptops, with brands like HP, Dell, and Microsoft listed with discounts. For instance, Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5-inch model is listed at a discounted price of Rs. 90,990, instead of its original price of Rs. 98,999.

Amazon has listed headphones and earbuds from Jabra, Boat, Sony, JBL, and others with up to 50 percent discount, and soundbars from Boat, JBL, and Mi are listed with up to 30 percent price cut. Amazon is offering no-cost EMI options of up to nine months on premium headphones and speakers from Bose, Sony, and Harman Kardon. Also, Apple AirPods Pro are available at a discounted price of Rs. 20,990 (original price Rs. 24,990), and Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are listed at just Rs. 8,990.

During the Amazon Wow Salary Days, DSLR, mirrorless, and point cameras are listed to start at Rs. 27,990. There is up to 40 percent off on large appliances with refrigerators starting from as low as Rs. 6,490. Washing machines are listed with up to 35 percent discount as well. Android TVs are also listed with up to 30 percent price cuts, and 32-inch TVs are listed with 25 percent discount. All the deals during the Amazon Wow Salary Days are listed here.

Which is the best TV under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Amazon Wow Salary Days, Amazon, Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, Avita, Airpods Pro, Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus
