Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale has kicked off in India and is offering up to 50 percent discount on gaming laptops, consoles, and accessories. The sale that will last till Wednesday, April 14 brings deals and offers to gaming laptops, desktops, monitors, headphones, consoles, and graphic cards from popular brands such as Acer, Asus, Lenovo, LG, HP, Dell, Corsair, and JBL, among others. There are also discounts on games such as the FIFA 20 for PC.

Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale discounts, offers

To highlight some of the ongoing offers, Amazon has created a dedicated Grand Gaming Days microsite. It lists discounts on various gaming laptops, monitors, and peripherals. Amazon says it's offering up to 50 percent discounts on gaming laptops and monitors as well as up to 65 percent discounts on low-latency headphones. You can also get gaming microphones through the online marketplace starting at Rs. 2,249.

Some of the prominent gaming laptops that have received discounts during the Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale include the Dell G3 that is available at Rs. 72,990, down from Rs. 73,990, and Lenovo Legion Y540 at Rs. 66,799, down from its launch price of Rs. 1,29,990. The sale is also offering the LG UltraGear 27 gaming monitor for Rs. 20,999, which normally retails at Rs. 21,990.

The Amazon sale also brings discounts on some popular games. These includes FIFA 20 at Rs. 1,599, down from Rs. 2,990.

You'll also get discounts and offers on various gaming mice and mouse pads, keyboards, gaming headsets, and Wi-Fi routers. The Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale has additional discounts and no-cost EMI options on various gaming products as well.

