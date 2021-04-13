Technology News
loading

Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale Brings Discounts, Offers on Laptops, Monitors, Games

Amazon has created a microsite to highlight major deals during the Grand Gaming Days sale.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 13 April 2021 18:49 IST
Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale Brings Discounts, Offers on Laptops, Monitors, Games

Photo Credit: Amazon India

Dell G3 is amongst the gaming laptops on discount during the Amazon sale

Highlights
  • Amazon has kicked off Grand Gaming Days sale in India
  • The sale will run until Wednesday, April 14
  • Amazon is offering up to 50 percent discounts on gaming laptops

Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale has kicked off in India and is offering up to 50 percent discount on gaming laptops, consoles, and accessories. The sale that will last till Wednesday, April 14 brings deals and offers to gaming laptops, desktops, monitors, headphones, consoles, and graphic cards from popular brands such as Acer, Asus, Lenovo, LG, HP, Dell, Corsair, and JBL, among others. There are also discounts on games such as the FIFA 20 for PC.

Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale discounts, offers

To highlight some of the ongoing offers, Amazon has created a dedicated Grand Gaming Days microsite. It lists discounts on various gaming laptops, monitors, and peripherals. Amazon says it's offering up to 50 percent discounts on gaming laptops and monitors as well as up to 65 percent discounts on low-latency headphones. You can also get gaming microphones through the online marketplace starting at Rs. 2,249.

Some of the prominent gaming laptops that have received discounts during the Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale include the Dell G3 that is available at Rs. 72,990, down from Rs. 73,990, and Lenovo Legion Y540 at Rs. 66,799, down from its launch price of Rs. 1,29,990. The sale is also offering the LG UltraGear 27 gaming monitor for Rs. 20,999, which normally retails at Rs. 21,990.

The Amazon sale also brings discounts on some popular games. These includes FIFA 20 at Rs. 1,599, down from Rs. 2,990.

You'll also get discounts and offers on various gaming mice and mouse pads, keyboards, gaming headsets, and Wi-Fi routers. The Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale has additional discounts and no-cost EMI options on various gaming products as well.

Why did LG give up on its smartphone business? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 22:00), we talk about the new co-op RPG shooter Outriders. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale, Amazon Grand Gaming Days, Amazon sale, Grand Gaming Days sale, Amazon India, Amazon, gaming sale Dell G3, Lenovo Legion Y540, LG UltraGear 27
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Google Pixel Watch Leaked Renders Suggest Circular Dial, Tipped to Launch in October
Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale Brings Discounts, Offers on Laptops, Monitors, Games
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Price in India Leaked, Amazon Availability Tipped
  2. Your WhatsApp Account Could Be Suspended by Anyone. Here's How
  3. PUBG Mobile Makers' New State Game Hits 10 Million Pre-Registrations
  4. LG Wing Gets Massive Price Cut, Up for Grabs at Rs. 29,999
  5. Vivo V21 5G India Launch Soon Likely, Gets BIS Certification
  6. Timex Fit Smartwatch With Telemedicine Feature Launched in India
  7. Google Shopping Mobile App to Be Shut Down, Will Only Be Available on Web
  8. Falcon & Winter Soldier Episode 5 Has a Cameo by a ‘Well-Known Performer’
  9. Xiaomi Mi 11X Series to Launch in India on April 23
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale Brings Discounts, Offers on Laptops, Monitors, Games
  2. Google Pixel Watch Leaked Renders Suggest Circular Dial, Tipped to Launch in October
  3. Dell Inspiron Series Laptops Refreshed With 11th Gen Intel Core CPUs, New Design, Colours
  4. Netflix Kids Profiles Redesigned With an Emphasis on Characters
  5. Google Chrome Global Media Controls in Testing
  6. India’s Mobile Payments Revolution Slowed Down by Tech Glitches at Big Banks
  7. Realme Q Series Teased by Company Executive, Will Offer Balance of Price and Performance
  8. Panasonic Toughbook FZ-55 Semi-Rugged Notebook With Up to 40 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India
  9. World’s 8 Richest People Now Have a Combined Net Worth of $1 Trillion
  10. Instagram Ramadan Stickers for Stories Launched, Created By Bahrain Illustrator Hala AlAbbasi
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com