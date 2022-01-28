Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale is now live in India, bringing a host of deals and offers on gaming gadgets. Customers can look forward to getting deals on gaming laptops, desktops, monitors, gaming consoles, graphics cards, TVs, and more. There are offers available on gaming products from popular brands like Acer, Sony, HP, Dell, JBL, Corsair, and Cosmic Byte. Customers can expect to get up to 50 percent discount on products. There are additional exchange offers and no-cost EMI options available as well.

Amazon's Grand Gaming Days sale will be live on the platform till January 30. Customers can also avail up to 40 percent off on large TV screens with large RAM and high refresh rates for an improved gaming experience.

Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale: Deals on gaming TVs

Sony Bravia 55X80AJ is a 55-inch smart TV that runs on the Google TV operating systems. It features 4K HDR technology for a smooth gaming experience. This TV is currently available for Rs. 74,990 down from Rs. 1,09,900. Additionally, Redmi X55 is another great gaming TV that is currently available at a discounted price of Rs. 44,999.

Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale: Deals on gaming laptops

There are plenty of options for you if you are looking for gaming laptops. There are great deals available on HP Pavilion Gaming, Acer Nitro 5, Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3, and HP Victus gaming laptops. Look out for the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 which is currently available at Rs. 1,39,990, compared to its listed price of Rs. 2,10,990.

Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale: Deals on gaming accessories

If you are looking to deck out your gaming setup, then there are great offers currently available on gaming accessories. Asus GT-AX11000 ROG Rapture Router is right now available for Rs. 32,299 down from Rs. 48,500. The Logitech G502 gaming mouse also has a 41 percent discount on it right now.

Additionally, great deals are running on the EvoFox X-Team Fireblade gaming mouse and keyboard combo, JBL Quantum 100 gaming headset, Logitech G435 gaming headset, and the Crucial P2 NVMe PCIe SSD.

