Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale Announced With Great Deals on Gaming Laptops, Consoles, Accessories

Amazon Grand Gaming Days will be live until January 30.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 28 January 2022 20:03 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon India

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is one of the gaming laptops currently on sale

Highlights
  • Amazon is offering up to 50 percent discount on gaming gadgets
  • Amazon customers can get up to 40 percent off on large TVs
  • There are great deals available on gaming laptops

Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale is now live in India, bringing a host of deals and offers on gaming gadgets. Customers can look forward to getting deals on gaming laptops, desktops, monitors, gaming consoles, graphics cards, TVs, and more. There are offers available on gaming products from popular brands like Acer, Sony, HP, Dell, JBL, Corsair, and Cosmic Byte. Customers can expect to get up to 50 percent discount on products. There are additional exchange offers and no-cost EMI options available as well.

Amazon's Grand Gaming Days sale will be live on the platform till January 30. Customers can also avail up to 40 percent off on large TV screens with large RAM and high refresh rates for an improved gaming experience.

Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale: Deals on gaming TVs

Sony Bravia 55X80AJ is a 55-inch smart TV that runs on the Google TV operating systems. It features 4K HDR technology for a smooth gaming experience. This TV is currently available for Rs. 74,990 down from Rs. 1,09,900. Additionally, Redmi X55 is another great gaming TV that is currently available at a discounted price of Rs. 44,999.

Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale: Deals on gaming laptops

There are plenty of options for you if you are looking for gaming laptops. There are great deals available on HP Pavilion Gaming, Acer Nitro 5, Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3, and HP Victus gaming laptops. Look out for the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 which is currently available at Rs. 1,39,990, compared to its listed price of Rs. 2,10,990.

Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale: Deals on gaming accessories

If you are looking to deck out your gaming setup, then there are great offers currently available on gaming accessories. Asus GT-AX11000 ROG Rapture Router is right now available for Rs. 32,299 down from Rs. 48,500. The Logitech G502 gaming mouse also has a 41 percent discount on it right now.

Additionally, great deals are running on the EvoFox X-Team Fireblade gaming mouse and keyboard combo, JBL Quantum 100 gaming headset, Logitech G435 gaming headset, and the Crucial P2 NVMe PCIe SSD.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition Laptop

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition Laptop

Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 2560x1440 pixels
Processor Ryzen 5000 Series
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 10 Home
Hard disk No
SSD 1TB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti
Weight 1.70 kg
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Laptop

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Laptop

Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1080x1920 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core i5
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 10 Home
Hard disk 1TB
SSD 256GB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce
Weight 2.20 kg
Comments

Further reading: Amazon, Amazon Grand Gaming Days, Gaming, Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale, Amazon Sale
