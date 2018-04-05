Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Amazon India's Back to School Store Has Offers on Desktops, Laptops, Phones, Tablets & More

 
, 05 April 2018
Amazon India's Back to School Store Has Offers on Desktops, Laptops, Phones, Tablets & More

Amazon on Thursday announced the launch of a new "Back to School" store that is specifically designed to help students and parents purchase their educational requirements before the end of the holidays. The online store includes special offers on various desktops, notebooks, printers and inks, smartphones, and tablets. It also lists various storage devices, computer accessories, networking devices, and learning software solutions. The store will additionally be a one-stop destination for all school essentials, including school bags, shoes, academic books, art supplies, and lunch boxes among others.

Among other offers, Amazon's Back to School store has listed desktops starting at Rs. 5,999 and notebooks at Rs. 13,999. The HP AIO 20-C102IL is available at Rs. 20,900 (MRP Rs. 21,490), Lenovo 310-20IAP at Rs. 19,290, Lenovo 310S-08IAP 90GA001UIN at Rs. 23,045 (MRP Rs. 23,045), Lenovo Ideacentre 510S-8IKL 90GB000QIN at Rs. 30,999 (MRP Rs. 34,380), HP Slim 270-p027il at Rs. 25,950 (MRP Rs. 29,997), Lenovo F0CL007HIN at Rs. 24,190 (MRP Rs. 26,090), and HP AIO 20-c010il at Rs. 28,990 (MRP Rs. 29,239). On the part notebooks, the MacBook Air MQD32HN/A is available at Rs. 55,990 (MRP Rs. 77,200), HP 15q-BU004TU 2017 at Rs. 26,990 (MRP Rs. 31,837), HP 15-bs145tu at Rs. 38,990 (MRP Rs. 41,058), HP 15q-BU005TU 2017 at Rs. 21,990 (MRP Rs. 25,614), Lenovo Ideapad 320E 80XH01GKIN at Rs. 25,490 (MRP Rs. 27,490), Dell Vostro 3568 at Rs. 45,490 (MRP Rs. 48,490), Dell Vosto 3468 at Rs. 28,990 (MRP Rs. 31,366), HP 14q-BU005TU at Rs. 29,990 (MRP Rs. 33,501), Lenovo Ideapad 320 AMD at Rs. 20,500 (MRP Rs. 25,690), HP 15-BW098AU at Rs. 19,920 (MRP Rs. 24,000), Lenovo V110-80TDA00HIN at Rs. 19,199 (MRP Rs. 22,990), and Acer Aspire ES 15 at Rs. 17,999 (MRP Rs. 20,999).

The Back to School store also has phones and tablets starting at Rs. 4,999. The Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 8 is available at Rs. 10,999 (MRP Rs. 16,000), Apple iPad at Rs. 25,900 (MRP Rs. 28,000), Lenovo Tab4 10 at Rs. 15,990 (MRP Rs. 20,990), Lenovo Tab3 730X at Rs. 7,157 (MRP Rs. 11,000), Micromax Canvas Tab P681 at Rs. 5,499 (MRP Rs. 7,999), Samsung Galaxy E SM-T561NZKAINS at Rs. 13,900 (MRP Rs. 16,900), Comio C1 at Rs. 5,456 (MRP Rs. 6,999), Ziox Astra Curve 4G at Rs. 5,000 (MRP Rs. 7,299), and Acer One 7 at Rs 4,999. Amazon has also listed printers and inks with up to 35 percent discount and certified refurbished laptops and tablets are available at up to 50 percent of discounted prices.

The Back to School store additionally offers school bags with a minimum discount of 40 percent, school shoes with up to 50 percent discount, school supplies with up to 50 percent discount, academic books with up to 25 percent, and lunch boxes and water bottles with up to 40 percent discount. The store also features decor and room furnishing products such as beds, printed bed sheets, wall stickers and wardrobes, all specially crafted for kids. Besides, there are kids' apparel, toys, and video games.

Amazon India's Back to School Store Has Offers on Desktops, Laptops, Phones, Tablets & More
 
 

