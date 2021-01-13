Alienware m15 R4 and Alienware m17 R4 will be refreshed by Dell with Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs, the company announced at CES 2021. Dell has not clarified exactly which GeForce RTX 30 series GPU will be present in these laptops. It shared the announcement after Nvidia showcased its new GeForce RTX 3060 GPU and announced GeForce RTX 30 series-powered gaming laptops. However, the new Alienware m15 and Alienware m17 models still run Intel's 10th-Gen CPUs and not the 11th-Gen Tiger Lake CPUs. Additionally, Dell also announced its new Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 desktop.

At the CES 2021 virtual conference, Nvidia announced its new GeForce RTX 3060 GPU along with GeForce RTX 30-series powered laptop models that will be launched by all OEMs. Dell then announced that its Alienware m15 R4 and Alienware m17 R4 will also be updated to the latest GeForce RTX 30-series GPU, without specifying exactly which GPUs will make their way into the laptops.

Alienware m15 R4, Alienware m17 R4, Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 price, availability

Alienware m15 R4 and Alienware m17 R4 laptop models start at $2,149.99(roughly Rs. 1.57 lakh) and will be available for purchase starting January 26. They will be available in Lunar Light and Dark Side of the Moon colour options. Nvidia announced that all OEMs will have GeForce RTX 30 series-powered laptop models that will be released on January 26.

The Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 desktop is now available in the US with a starting price of $1,079.99 (roughly Rs. 79,000). It is offered in Lunar Light and Dark Side of the Moon colour options. There is no information on international availability yet.

Alienware m15 R4, Alienware m17 R4 specifications

Alienware m15 R4 and Alienware m17 R4 feature 15.6-inch and 17.3-inch displays, respectively. They can be equipped with up to 360Hz full-HD displays (up to 300Hz on m15 model) or UHD displays with standard 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, they feature 10th-Gen Intel Core i7-10870H or Core i9-10980HK CPU with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM. They will come with up to 4TB of storage in RAID0 striping. Both Alienware m15 R4 and Alienware M17 R4 will be powered by latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs.

Both models have 86Wh batteries and connectivity options include Thunderbolt 3, USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 with PowerShare technology, two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, Alienware Graphics Amplifier port, Mini-DisplayPort 1.4, an HDMI 2.1 port, RJ-45 Killer Ethernet, and a microSD slot. They also come with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1.

Alienware m15 R4 and Alienware M17 R4 models use vapour chamber cooling as part of Alienware Cryo-Tech cooling technology designs for the R4 generation of laptops. They come with multi-touch gesture precision-point glass touchpads with integrated scrolling. Audio is handled by 2-way stereo speaker design that includes discrete Smart Amp Woofer technology.

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 desktop specifications

The Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 desktop by Dell is powered by up to a AMD Ryzen 9 5950X desktop processors with 16-cores and options for either AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT-series GPUs or Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs. It comes with support for up to 128GB RAM in dual channel and up to 4TB of storage. There are ample connectivity options including Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, and USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports. Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 has “an innovative airflow design and vapor chamber technology that dissipates heat and gives players an extra boost,” as per the company.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.