Acer has added a series of new eco-friendly products in its Vero lineup. The Taiwanese tech giant claims that the Vero line of products use post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic and are shipped in recyclable packaging. The new offerings from the company include Acer Aspire Vero laptop, Acer TravelMate Vero laptop, Acer Veriton Vero Mini desktop, Acer Vero BR277 monitor, Acer Macaron Vero Mouse, Acer Vero Mousepad, and Acer Vero Ecosleeve. The two Vero laptops and the Vero desktop run the latest Windows 11 operating system.

Acer Vero lineup price

The new Acer Aspire Vero is priced at $699.99 (roughly Rs. 52,700) and is currently available to purchase in North America. Acer said in a press release that the laptop will be available in the EMEA and Chinese markets starting October. Acer TravelMate Vero will be available in North America starting January 2022 for $899.99 (roughly Rs. 67,800) and the EMEA market will get it in the first quarter of 2022. Acer Vero BR277 monitor will be available in EMEA, North America, and China starting March 2022 and is priced at $299 (roughly Rs. 22,500).

Acer Macaron Vero Mouse, Acer Vero Mousepad, and the Acer Vero Ecosleeve will be available in the EMEA starting February 2022 for EUR 24.90 (roughly Rs. 2,200), EUR 19.90 (roughly Rs. 1,700), and EUR 24.90, respectively. There is no information on the price of the Acer Veriton Vero Mini desktop yet.

Acer Aspire Vero specifications

The eco-friendly Acer Aspire Vero sports a 15.6-inch full-HD IPS display with a 16:9 aspect ratio, 250 nits of peak brightness, and an anti-glare panel. Under the hood, it is powered by up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1195G7 processor, paired with up to 16GB of Dual-Channel DDR4 RAM and Intel Xe or Intel UHD graphics. The Acer laptop has up to 1TB of PCIe NVMe SSD for onboard storage. It can last for up to 9.5 hours on a single charge.

Connectivity options on Acer Aspire Vero include dual-band Wi-Fi 6 with 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth v5.1, 2x2 MU-MIMO, a 3.5mm headphone jack, ethernet port, HDMI port, USB Type-C port, and three USB Type-A ports. Audio options on the laptop comprise Acer Purified Voice with AI noise reduction feature, Acer TrueHarmony audio, two stereo speakers, and two inbuilt microphones. It measures 363.4x238.4x17.9mm and weighs 1.8 kilograms.

Acer TravelMate Vero specifications

Acer TravelMate Vero features a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS display with Acer ComfyView. It is powered by up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1195G7 processor, paired with up to 16GB DDR4 SDRAM and Intel Iris Xe graphics. For storage, it packs up to 1TB of Gen 3 PCIe NVMe SSD.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, three USB Type-A ports, a USB Type-C port, an HDMI port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an ethernet port. Audio options on Acer TravelMate Vero include Acer Purified Voice with AI noise reduction and Acer TrueHarmony. It measures 363.4x238.5x17.9mm and weighs 1.8 kilograms.

Acer Veriton Vero Mini specifications

Acer Veriton Vero Mini is powered by Intel Core vPro processors, paired with up to 64GB of dual-channel DDR4 RAM. The processors are paired with Intel Integrated graphics. The desktop features up to 2TB of HDD or 1TB of M.2 PCIe SSD. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E, two USB Type-A ports, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It measures 186x186x36mm and weighs 1.3 kilograms.

Acer Vero BR277 monitor specifications

The eco-friendly Acer Vero BR277 sports a 27-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS display with 75Hz refresh rate. It features 4ms of response time and has a vertical and horizontal viewing angle of 178 degrees. It has a contrast ratio of 100,000,000:1 and a 72 percent NTSC colour gamut coverage with 16 million colours. It comes with a VESA wall mount of 100x100mm and comes with two 2W speakers.

Acer Macaron Vero mouse specifications

Acer Macaron Vero mouse is compatible with Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, or Chrome OS. It can connect to a PC via a 2.4GHz wireless connector. It measures 103x60.06x27.73mm and weighs 48 grams.