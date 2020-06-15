Acer has launched its Veriton N series of budget friendly business PCs in India to support e-learning and business in the current work from home scenario. The Acer Veriton N series is powered by up to quad-core Intel processors and come in a compact form factor. In fact, the Veriton N series is so small that it can be mounted at the back of a monitor with a VESA mount. It is targeted towards students, educational institutes, and businesses. The Acer Veriton N series will be available for purchase in India at a very affordable price bracket.

Acer Veriton N series price in India

The price for the Veriton N series by Acer starts at Rs. 9,999. This price is for the base model that will presumably come with a dual-core processor and 4GB of RAM.

Acer says the Veriton N series will be available for purchase from the Acer India website and over 1500 Acer channel partner stores across India.

Acer Veriton N series specifications

The Acer Veriton N series is powered by dual-core or quad-core Intel processors but the company has not specified the exact variants of these processors. The budget friendly PC comes with 4GB of RAM that is expandable up to 8GB. It comes with Windows 10 pre-installed, saving the hassle of purchasing and installing it manually. For connectivity, you get Wi-Fi b/g/n/ac, six USB ports including two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports for high-speed data transfer.

The small form factor desktop comes with VESA mount that allows it to be mounted behind a monitor that has VESA support, saving space on the desk. Acer says the Veriton N series comes with security and manageability features as well. It can also support up to two displays for maximum productivity.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Acer for more information on the Veriton N series and will update this space as and when we get a response.

