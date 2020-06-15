Technology News
loading

Acer Veriton N Series Ultra-Compact PCs Launched in India

Acer Veriton N series is priced at Rs. 9,999 for the base model.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 15 June 2020 14:47 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Acer Veriton N Series Ultra-Compact PCs Launched in India

Acer Veriton N series comes with a VESA mount

Highlights
  • Acer Veriton N series launched in India
  • The pricing starts at Rs. 9,999
  • Acer Veriton N series comes with up to 8GB of RAM

Acer has launched its Veriton N series of budget friendly business PCs in India to support e-learning and business in the current work from home scenario. The Acer Veriton N series is powered by up to quad-core Intel processors and come in a compact form factor. In fact, the Veriton N series is so small that it can be mounted at the back of a monitor with a VESA mount. It is targeted towards students, educational institutes, and businesses. The Acer Veriton N series will be available for purchase in India at a very affordable price bracket.

Acer Veriton N series price in India

The price for the Veriton N series by Acer starts at Rs. 9,999. This price is for the base model that will presumably come with a dual-core processor and 4GB of RAM.

Acer says the Veriton N series will be available for purchase from the Acer India website and over 1500 Acer channel partner stores across India.

Acer Veriton N series specifications

The Acer Veriton N series is powered by dual-core or quad-core Intel processors but the company has not specified the exact variants of these processors. The budget friendly PC comes with 4GB of RAM that is expandable up to 8GB. It comes with Windows 10 pre-installed, saving the hassle of purchasing and installing it manually. For connectivity, you get Wi-Fi b/g/n/ac, six USB ports including two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports for high-speed data transfer.

The small form factor desktop comes with VESA mount that allows it to be mounted behind a monitor that has VESA support, saving space on the desk. Acer says the Veriton N series comes with security and manageability features as well. It can also support up to two displays for maximum productivity.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Acer for more information on the Veriton N series and will update this space as and when we get a response.

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Acer, Acer Veriton N series, Acer Veriton N series price in India, Acer Veriton N series specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Google Android TV Dongle Key Features Leaked, Tipped to Pack Amlogic S905X2 SoC

Related Stories

Acer Veriton N Series Ultra-Compact PCs Launched in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 65W Super Warp Charge Tipped, May Launch With OnePlus 8T Series
  2. Acer Veriton N Series PCs Have an Ultra-Compact Form Factor
  3. Tecno Spark Power 2 to Launch in India on June 17, Price Revealed
  4. Is OnePlus 8 Pro the Perfect Premium Smartphone for India?
  5. Samsung Galaxy A21s to Launch in India on June 17, Company Reveals
  6. Oppo A52 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  7. Xiaomi Starts MIUI 12 Pilot Testing Program in India
  8. Infinix Hot 9 Review
  9. Google Android TV Dongle Key Features Leaked, Tipped to Pack Amlogic SoC
  10. Realme C11 May Be the Next Entry in the Company's C Series of Smartphones
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 10 Next Sale on June 23 at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price in India, Offers
  2. Oppo China President Confirms Plans on Making Its Own Smartphone Processors: Report
  3. Acer Veriton N Series Ultra-Compact PCs Launched in India
  4. Google Android TV Dongle Key Features Leaked, Tipped to Pack Amlogic S905X2 SoC
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G Colour Options Tipped
  6. US to Unveil Voluntary Self-Driving Testing Data-Sharing Effort
  7. Nokia Adds Broadcom as Third 5G Chip Vendor to Diversify Supply
  8. TikTok Parent ByteDance to Shut Short Video Apps Vigo Video and Vigo Lite in India by October
  9. Realme C11 With Model Number RMX2185 Spotted on NBTC Certification Website
  10. OnePlus 65W Super Warp Charge Spotted in OnePlus 8 Android 11 Beta Code
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com