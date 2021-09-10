Technology News
Acer TravelMate P2 Laptops With AMD Ryzen Pro Processors Launched: Price, Specifications

Acer TravelMate P2 15.6-inch (AMD) price starts at $749.99 (roughly Rs. 55,100).

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 10 September 2021 14:29 IST
Photo Credit: Acer

Acer TravelMate P2 series features 8GB of DDR4 RAM, 256GB SSD storage

Highlights
  • Acer TravelMate P2 will come in 14-inch, 15.6-inch variants
  • They are coming with Windows 10 Pro — upgradable to Windows 11
  • Acer TravelMate P2 has a privacy shutter for its webcam

Acer TravelMate P2 series is now getting two new models that will be powered by AMD processors. The two laptops come in 14-inch and 15.6-inch display variants and will feature AMD's Ryzen Pro chipsets under the hood. Both laptops come with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. The laptops run Windows 10 and will be upgradable to Windows 11 when the new OS becomes available. Apart from the processor and screen size, both laptops have the same design language and feature identical specifications.

Acer TravelMate P2 AMD price

The Acer TravelMate P2 15.6-inch (AMD) price starts at $749.99 (roughly Rs 55,100) for the AMD Ryzen 5 Pro variant. The AMD Ryzen 7 Pro variant is available at a price of $849.99 (roughly Rs. 62,500). The laptop comes in a single Black colour option.

The 15-inch is now on sale via Acer's website in the US. The 14-inch Acer TravelMate P2 14-inch (AMD) variant will be available for purchase starting January 2022. The India availability of the two laptops has not been confirmed yet.

Acer TravelMate P2 AMD specifications

As mentioned, both laptops carry the same specifications barring the processor options and the screen size. The 14-inch TravelMate P214-41-G2 is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U chipset featuring six cores, 12 threads, and a maximum clock speed of 2.30GHz. The 15.6-inch TravelMate P215-41-G2 can be equipped with either an AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U or an AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U chipset that has eight cores, 16 threads, and a 1.90GHz maximum clock speed. The 15.6-inch TravelMate P2 gets a full-HD (1,290x1,080 pixels) IPS display with a 170-degree field of view and 16:9 aspect ratio. The display specifications of the 14-inch version have not been detailed yet.

Both Acer TravelMate laptops get 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. There are three USB Type-A ports, one USB Type-C port, along with HDMI, VGA, and Ethernet ports. Users also get a full-size SD card reader and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Other connectivity options include Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax.

The TravelMate laptops get a 720p video camera mounted in the top bezel. The camera comes with a manual shutter for added privacy. It is accompanied by an IR camera for Windows Hello and two microphones for voice calls.

Acer says the laptops can last up to 12 hours on a single charge. Their 3-cell Lithium-Ion batteries can be charged using the 65W charger. The 15.6-inch model measures 363.2x254x19.8 and weighs 1.8 kilograms.

Windows 11 has been unveiled, but do you need it? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Acer TravelMate P2 15.6-inch (AMD) Laptop

Acer TravelMate P2 15.6-inch (AMD) Laptop

Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1,920x1,080 pixels
Processor Ryzen 5
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 10 Professional
SSD 256GB
Weight 1.80 kg
Further reading: Acer, Acer TravelMate P2, Acer TravelMate P2 Price, Acer TravelMate P2 Specifications, Windows 11
