Acer has unveiled new Swift X laptops and Aspire C-series all-in-one PCs at CES 2022. The new Swift X laptops include 14-inch and 16-inch models. Acer's refreshed Aspire lineup includes Aspire C24 and C27, with 24-inch and 27-inch display sizes, respectively. All the new PCs feature the latest 12th Gen Intel Core processors, while the Acer Swift X 16-inch model comes with Intel's much-awaited Arc Alchemist discrete GPU. All the new models come equipped with Windows 11 and the PCs carry new Nvidia GeForce MX550 graphics. The new Acer Swift X 14-inch and 16-inch laptops have 16:10 aspect ratio.

Pricing and availability details of Acer Swift X, Aspire C27, and Aspire C24 are yet to be announced.

Acer Swift X 14-inch, 16-inch laptop specifications

Acer Swift X 14-inch (SFX14-51G) and Acer Swift X 16-inch (SFX16-52G) laptops come with Windows 11. They feature displays with 16:10 aspect ratio, 92.22 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 100 percent coverage of sRGB colour gamut.

Acer Swift X 14-inch variant features an IPS display with a resolution of 2,240x1,400 pixels and offers 300 nits of peak brightness. The 16-inch model's display, on the other hand, has a resolution of 2,560x1,600 pixels and offers up to 400 nits of peak brightness. Acer Swift X models feature Acer BluelightShield, Acer ExaColor, and Acer Color Intelligence features to help users view deeper, rich colours.

The Acer Swift X 14-inch laptop packs 12th Gen Intel Core processor with up to 12 cores and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti laptop GPU. The device has a fan, air inlet keyboard, and dual heat pipes to dissipate the heat generated by the processor.

Acer Swift X 16-inch model features 12th Gen Intel Core processors with up to 12 cores (4 P-cores and 8 E-cores) and discrete Intel Arc graphics. To enhance heat dissipation speed, Acer has outfitted the laptop with dual fans, dual copper heat pipes, an air inlet keyboard, and an exhaust port. Acer says the new model meets the requirements of an Intel Evo laptop.

Acer Swift X 14-inch and Swift X 16-inch models pack up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 2TB of PCIe SSD storage.

Connectivity options on the new laptops include Wi-Fi 6E, two Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, and HDMI 2.0. They also include a fingerprint sensor that allows users to login with Windows Hello quickly. Both the models carry a full-HD webcam with Acer's Temporal Noise Reduction (TNR) technology. It has support for DTS audio technology and Acer Purified Voice with AI noise reduction. Acer Swift X 14-inch is 17.9mm thick and weighs 1.4kg.

Acer Aspire C27, Aspire C24 specifications

Acer Aspire C24 (24-inch, C24-1750) and Acer Aspire C27 (27-inch, C27-1751 feature full-HD touch displays with 91.14 percent screen-to-body ratio. The displays are said to be built based on Acer's BlueLightShield technology to reduce strain on the user's eyes.

The new PCs in the Aspire lineup come with 12th Gen Intel Core processors and the new Nvidia GeForce MX550 graphics. Both models pack up to 64GB of dual channel DDR4 RAM and up to 1TB PCIe Gen 3 SSD for storage, along with up to 2TB HDD.

Acer Aspire C27 has a 5-megapixel webcam and two stereo microphones. However, the webcam specifications of the new Aspire C24 are not available at this moment.

Connectivity options on Acer Aspire C27 and Acer Aspire C24 include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, and Thunderbolt 4 port.