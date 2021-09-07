Technology News
Acer Swift X laptop is priced in India starting at Rs. 84,999.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 7 September 2021 14:43 IST
Acer Swift X is up for sale on Flipkart and Vijay Sales

Highlights
  • Acer Swift X is lightweight laptop weighing just at 1.39kg
  • Acer Swift X can be equipped with up to 16GB of RAM
  • Acer Swift X claims to offer up to 15 hours of battery life

Acer Swift X laptop was launched in the Indian market on Tuesday, September 7. It comes with the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 series processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. The laptop has an all-metal chassis and comes in a variety of colours. It is lightweight weighing just at 1.39kg and is just 17.9mm thin. The notebook comes equipped with a 14-inch full-HD+ IPS display that covers 100 percent of the sRGB colour gamut. The company claims that the Acer Swift X offers up to 15 hours of battery life and is aimed at creative professionals, content editors, and streamers.

Acer Swift X price in India, sale

The new Acer Swift X is priced in India starting at Rs. 84,999. It is already available on the Acer Online Store. The laptop will also be available on Flipkart, Acer Exclusive stores, Vijay Sales, and other authorised retail stores.

Acer Swift X specifications, design

As for specifications, the Acer Swift X comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 5600U mobile processor. It features an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti laptop GPU with 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM. Buyers get a 14-inch (1,920x1,080 pixels) full-HD IPS display that has 100 percent sRGB coverage, an 85.7 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 300 nits of peak brightness. The new Acer Swift-series laptop is claimed to provide up to 15 hours of battery life.

The Acer Swift X can be equipped with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage. Acer Swift X is backed by a 59Wh battery and features fast charging support. It is 17.9mm thick and weighs only 1.39kg. It comes with an array of ports including a full-function USB Type-C port, an HDMI port, and a 3.5mm headphone/ mic jack. The laptop supports Wi-F 6 connectivity and also includes a fingerprint sensor for more secure sign-in through Windows Hello, AI-enhanced noise suppression for smoother video calls, and Acer BlueLightShield technology to help lessen eyestrain during long sessions.

Acer says the Swift X optimises its thermal performance with a fan of 59 blades and dual D6 copper heat pipes to maximise cooling efficiency. It adds that the air inlet keyboard design also upgrades its thermal performance and expels 8- 10 percent more heat compared to the keyboard without an air inlet.

Acer Swift X Laptop

Acer Swift X Laptop

Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Processor Ryzen
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 10
Hard disk No
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti
Weight 1.39 kg
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
