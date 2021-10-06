Acer on Wednesday expanded its range of laptops by bringing new models based on Windows 11. The range includes the new Acer Swift X, Swift 3, Aspire 3, Aspire 5, Spin 3, and Spin 5 that all six are coming to India with a starting price of Rs. 55,999. The new laptops come preloaded with Office 2021 — alongside offering the latest Windows operating system. In addition to the new laptops launching in India, Acer has brought the Aspire Vero as well as the new Swift 5 and Nitro 5 in the US. These new laptops are also based on Windows 11 and include the 11th-generation Intel Core processors.

Acer Windows 11 laptops price in India, availability details

The Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G) carries a starting price of Rs. 86,999, while the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-43) and Swift 3 (SF314-511) come at an initial price of Rs. 62,999. However, the Acer Aspire 3 (A315-58) and Aspire 5 start at Rs. 55,999 and Rs. 57,999, respectively. The Acer Spin 3 (2021), on the other hand, begins at Rs. 74,999 and the Spin 5 (2021) starts at Rs. 99,999. All these new models will be available for purchase through the Acer online store, Amazon, and Flipkart, as well as offline via Acer exclusive stores, Croma, Reliance, and Vijay Sales.

Alongside the new Windows 11 models in India, the Acer Aspire Vero, new Acer Swift 5 (SF514-55TA), and Nitro 5 (AN515-57 and AN515-54) laptops have been launched the US with a starting price of $699 (roughly Rs. 52,400), $1,099 (roughly Rs. 82,300), and $769 (roughly Rs. 57,600), respectively. These three models are already available for purchase in the US market through official retail channels.

Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G) specifications

The Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G) features a 14-inch full-HD IPS display with 100 percent sRGB colour gamut and 300 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by a hexa-core AMD Ryzen 5 5600U processor that has a base clock speed of 2.3GHz and can go up to 4.2GHz. The processor is coupled with an Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU with dedicated 4GB graphics memory and AMD Radeon graphics.

Acer has provided 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. Besides, the new Swift X packs a four-cell 59Whr battery.

Acer Swift 3 (SF314-43), Swift 3 (SF314-511) specifications

The Acer Swift 3 (SF314-43) and Swift 3 (SF314-511) both come with a 14-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS display with a screen-to-body ratio of over 85 percent and a maximum brightness of 300 nits. The laptops also come with a metal chassis and include up to 16GB of RAM as well as a maximum of 1TB of SSD storage.

On the differences front, the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-43) is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5000U processor, while the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-511) carries an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor.

Acer Aspire 3 (A315-58) specifications

The Acer Aspire 3 (A315-58) comes with a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) TFT display and is powered by an up to Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor that is clocked at 4.2GHz. The laptop also comes in SSD and HDD storage configuration and is available along with a full-length keyboard. You'll also get a fingerprint reader as well as Windows Hello support.

Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54), Aspire 5 (A515-56-5) specifications

The Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54) features a 14-inch IPS full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display, while the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56-5) comes with a 15.6-inch display that also has the same full-HD resolution. Both laptops are powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, along with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 1TB of M.2 PCIe SSD storage. The laptops also support up to 2TB HDD storage. Acer has also provided dual-band Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

Acer Spin 3 (2021) specifications

The Acer Spin 3 (2021) carries a 13.3-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and touchscreen support. The laptop also includes Acer Active Stylus with Wacom AES 1.0 for drawing and writing. Under the hood, the new Spin 3 model is powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core processor, along with Intel Iris Xe graphics.

Acer claims that the Spin 3 (2021) delivers up to 15 hours of battery life on a single charge. It is also capable of charging in just 30 minutes.

Acer Spin 5 (2021) specifications

The Acer Spin 5 (2021) comes with a 3:2 display and is powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, along with Intel Iris Xe graphics and up to 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The laptop also comes with up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage. Further, the Spin 5 (2021) is claimed to deliver up to 15 hours of battery life.

Acer has provided an integrated electromagnetic resonance (EMR) stylus that is touted to offer ​​natural writing experience with quick charge. Moreover, the Spin 5 (2021) is made of a sturdy aluminium-magnesium alloy build.

Acer Aspire Vero specifications

The Acer Aspire Vero features a 15.6-inch full-HD IPS display and is powered by 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, along with Iris Xe graphics and up to 512GB of M.2 SSD storage. The laptop is made of post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic that is claimed to save 21 percent in CO2 emissions. The keyboards also have caps made of 50 percent PCR.

Connectivity options on the Aspire Vero include Wi-Fi 6, a USB Type-C port, two USB 3.2 ports, and an HDMI 2.0 port. The laptop also comes with an artificial intelligence (AI) noise suppression to deliver a clearer video calling experience.

Acer Swift 5 (SF514-55TA) specifications

The Acer Swift 5 (SF514-55TA) carries a 14-inch full-HD display with a 340-nit brightness and 100 percent sRGB colour gamut. The display supports touch inputs and is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass panel. The laptop is powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and rated to deliver up to 17 hours of battery life.

Acer Nitro 5 (​​AN515-57), Nitro 5 (AN515-54) specifications

The Acer Nitro 5 (​​AN515-57) and Nitro 5 (AN515-54) both come with 144Hz displays and are powered by an up to 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor. The laptops also include Thunderbolt 4 port and fast SSDs to support PC gamers.