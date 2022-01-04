Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Acer Swift X Tipped to Sport Intel Arc GPU, Acer Aspire Vero National Geographic Edition Launched

Acer Swift X Tipped to Sport Intel Arc GPU, Acer Aspire Vero National Geographic Edition Launched

Acer Aspire Vero National Geographic Edition features a post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic chassis.

By David Delima | Updated: 4 January 2022 12:14 IST
Acer Swift X Tipped to Sport Intel Arc GPU, Acer Aspire Vero National Geographic Edition Launched

Photo Credit: Acer

Acer says the Aspire Vero National Geographic Edition uses 30 percent PCR plastic across the chassis

Highlights
  • Acer announced the Aspire Vero National Geographic Edition laptop
  • Acer Swift X 2021 was launched with an RTX 3050 Ti GPU
  • Acer Aspire Vero was launched in India in December 2021

Acer Swift X has been tipped to launch with the first Intel Arc processor, according to a new report. The laptop is expected to be revealed at CES 2022 and is said to feature an Intel Alder Lake-P processor for a Ryzen 6000-series Rembrandt APU under the hood. Ahead of CES 2022, which begins on January 5, the company announced that the Acer Aspire Vero National Geographic Edition laptop featuring a chassis made from post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic. This is a special edition of the company's Acer Aspire Vero laptop that was launched earlier this year.

The upcoming Acer Swift X will be the first laptop to feature the Intel Arc Alchemist discrete GPU, according to a report and images of the laptop shared by VideoCardz. The laptop appears to sport a similar design as its predecessor, Acer Swift X. Readers might recall that Acer Swift X was launched with an Intel 11th-Gen Core Tiger Lake-H35 processor or AMD Ryzen 5000U processor, paired with an RTX 3050 Ti GPU. The company is yet to officially announce any details of a successor to the 2021 Acer Swift X laptop.

Acer Aspire Vero National Geographic Edition price, availability

The new Acer Aspire Vero National Geographic Edition is priced at EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 75,800) in France and RMB 5,499 (roughly Rs. 64,500) in China. The laptop will go on sale in France in March, while Chinese customers will be able to purchase it in January.

Acer Aspire Vero National Geographic Edition will also be sold in multiple countries in the Asia-Pacific region, according to Acer. Purchases of the laptop will support the National Geographic Society in its “exploration, research, and education,” according to the company.

Acer Aspire Vero National Geographic Edition specifications

Acer Aspire Vero National Geographic Edition is equipped with an unspecified 11th-Gen Intel Core processor and comes with Intel Iris Xe graphics. It runs on Windows 11 out-of-the-box. Acer is yet to reveal additional specifications of the Acer Aspire Vero National Geographic Edition laptop. The vanilla Acer Aspire Vero was launched in December 2021 with an a 4.50GHz quad-core Intel Core i5-1155G7 processor, paired with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD.

As part of the laptop's sustainable design, Acer Aspire Vero National Geographic Edition utilises 30 percent PCR plastic across the chassis, which the company says saves 21 percent in carbon emissions during manufacturing. Similarly, the laptop's screen and keycaps also feature 30 percent and 50 percent PCR plastic, respectively.

The laptop is designed to be easily repaired, featuring easy replacement of RAM and SSD, with 11 Philips-head screws, according to Acer. On the connectivity front, Acer has included support for Wi-Fi 6, along with USB Type-C and two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports on Acer Aspire Vero National Geographic Edition. One of these ports can be used to charge mobile devices even when the laptop is switched off, according to the company.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss the Surface Pro 8, Go 3, Duo 2, and Laptop Studio — as Microsoft sets a vision for Windows 11 hardware. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Acer Swift X, Acer Swift X Specifications, Acer Aspire Vero National Geographic Edition, Acer, Acer Aspire Vero National Geographic Edition Specifications
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
OnePlus 10 Pro Hasselblad Triple Camera Setup Confirmed by Co-Founder Pete Lau, January 11 China Launch Teased
Acer Chromebook Spin 513, Chromebook 315, Chromebook 314 Launched at CES 2022: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Acer Swift X Tipped to Sport Intel Arc GPU, Acer Aspire Vero National Geographic Edition Launched
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G With 120Hz Display Now Official
  2. OnePlus 10 Pro Confirmed to Sport Hasselblad Triple Camera Setup
  3. Vivo V23, V23 Pro 5G Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  4. Samsung Galaxy A03 Price Revealed, Will Go on Sale From January 10
  5. Several PS5, PS4 Games Discounted in PlayStation Store’s January Sale
  6. iPhone 14 Series Once Again Tipped to Sport Hole-Punch Display
  7. Portronics Kronos Y1 Smartwatch Launched in India: All Details
  8. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  9. Details of Apple's 2022 iPhone, Mac, iPad Models Tipped, Along With VR Headset
  10. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Getting New Bug-Fixing Android 12-Based Update
#Latest Stories
  1. Battlegrounds Mobile India Bans Over 71,000 Accounts for Cheating
  2. Motorola Moto G71 5G India Launch Date Set for January 10: Expected Price, Specifications
  3. Acer Chromebook Spin 513, Chromebook 315, Chromebook 314 Launched at CES 2022: Price, Specifications
  4. Red Planet or Red Velvet Cake? ESA Releases Delightful Image of Mars
  5. Acer Swift X Tipped to Sport Intel Arc GPU, Acer Aspire Vero National Geographic Edition Launched
  6. OnePlus 10 Pro Hasselblad Triple Camera Setup Confirmed by Co-Founder Pete Lau, January 11 China Launch Teased
  7. Moto Tab G70 Full Specifications Listed on Flipkart, India Launch Imminent
  8. Facebook, WhatsApp Gets Extended Time to Respond to CCI Notices in Privacy Policy Issue
  9. Crypto Price Chart Looks Down as Bitcoin, Ether, and Majority Altcoins Register Losses
  10. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com