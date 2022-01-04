Acer Swift X has been tipped to launch with the first Intel Arc processor, according to a new report. The laptop is expected to be revealed at CES 2022 and is said to feature an Intel Alder Lake-P processor for a Ryzen 6000-series Rembrandt APU under the hood. Ahead of CES 2022, which begins on January 5, the company announced that the Acer Aspire Vero National Geographic Edition laptop featuring a chassis made from post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic. This is a special edition of the company's Acer Aspire Vero laptop that was launched earlier this year.

The upcoming Acer Swift X will be the first laptop to feature the Intel Arc Alchemist discrete GPU, according to a report and images of the laptop shared by VideoCardz. The laptop appears to sport a similar design as its predecessor, Acer Swift X. Readers might recall that Acer Swift X was launched with an Intel 11th-Gen Core Tiger Lake-H35 processor or AMD Ryzen 5000U processor, paired with an RTX 3050 Ti GPU. The company is yet to officially announce any details of a successor to the 2021 Acer Swift X laptop.

Acer Aspire Vero National Geographic Edition price, availability

The new Acer Aspire Vero National Geographic Edition is priced at EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 75,800) in France and RMB 5,499 (roughly Rs. 64,500) in China. The laptop will go on sale in France in March, while Chinese customers will be able to purchase it in January.

Acer Aspire Vero National Geographic Edition will also be sold in multiple countries in the Asia-Pacific region, according to Acer. Purchases of the laptop will support the National Geographic Society in its “exploration, research, and education,” according to the company.

Acer Aspire Vero National Geographic Edition specifications

Acer Aspire Vero National Geographic Edition is equipped with an unspecified 11th-Gen Intel Core processor and comes with Intel Iris Xe graphics. It runs on Windows 11 out-of-the-box. Acer is yet to reveal additional specifications of the Acer Aspire Vero National Geographic Edition laptop. The vanilla Acer Aspire Vero was launched in December 2021 with an a 4.50GHz quad-core Intel Core i5-1155G7 processor, paired with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD.

As part of the laptop's sustainable design, Acer Aspire Vero National Geographic Edition utilises 30 percent PCR plastic across the chassis, which the company says saves 21 percent in carbon emissions during manufacturing. Similarly, the laptop's screen and keycaps also feature 30 percent and 50 percent PCR plastic, respectively.

The laptop is designed to be easily repaired, featuring easy replacement of RAM and SSD, with 11 Philips-head screws, according to Acer. On the connectivity front, Acer has included support for Wi-Fi 6, along with USB Type-C and two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports on Acer Aspire Vero National Geographic Edition. One of these ports can be used to charge mobile devices even when the laptop is switched off, according to the company.