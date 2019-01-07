NDTV Gadgets360.com

Acer Swift 7 Laptop With 92 Percent Screen-to-Body Ratio Launched at CES 2019

, 07 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Acer Swift 7 Laptop With 92 Percent Screen-to-Body Ratio Launched at CES 2019

Highlights

  • Acer Swift 7 has been launched at CES 2019
  • The Swift 7 has a 14-inch screen at 1920x1080 pixels
  • The price is $1,699 (roughly Rs. 1.19 lakh) in the US

A new version of the Acer Swift 7 laptop has been launched at CES 2019 and it features a 92 percent screen-to-body ratio. This makes this laptop almost completely devoid of bezels. The Acer Swift 7 lineup is known to feature some of most portable laptops in the world and this year's iteration is no different. The Acer Swift 7's thickness is at 9.95mm — it's not the thinnest laptop in the world — but it weighs just 890 grams, which is astoundingly light for a 14-inch laptop. On the flip side, the display resolution is just 1920x1080 pixels, much lower than than the standard for premium laptops of this size.

Last year's Acer Swift 7 was unveiled at CES 2018 and it was thinner than the current iteration (at 8.98mm), albeit with thick bezels. However, the 2019 Acer Swift 7 outshines its predecessor on the display front. The biggest compromise on the new Swift 7 is the location of the webcam. It has a pop-up camera built-in to the keyboard and Acer claims this can swivel up to 65 degrees. How effective that is in real-world usage remains to be seen.

As far as specifications go, the Acer Swift 7 has an 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8500Y Amber Lake processor, up to 512GB of SSD storage, and up to 16GB RAM. The base variant has 256GB SSD storage and 8GB RAM, and is priced at $1,699 (roughly Rs. 1.19 lakh) in the US. The Acer Swift 7 will be available in China, Europe, Middle East, and Africa in April 2019 and in the US from May.

At the moment there is no word on availability or pricing in India. On the connectivity front, the Acer Swift 7 has two Thunderbolt 3 USB Type-C ports, and a headphone jack. It has a power button with an integrated Windows Hello fingerprint reader. Acer claims that the battery of the new Swift 7 laptop will last for up to 10 hours on a single charge.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2019 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Acer, Acer Swift 7, CES, CES 2019
Pranay Parab The job of keeping the Gadgets 360 homepage updated lies with Pranay and he is the man behind the site's social presence as well. He immerses himself in all things ... More
Samsung Showcases 219-Inch TV at CES 2019, Announces Support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa
Pricee
Acer Swift 7 Laptop With 92 Percent Screen-to-Body Ratio Launched at CES 2019
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Coolpad Note 8
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi A2 Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 13,999
  2. Honor View 20 India Launch Scheduled for January 29
  3. Samsung Galaxy M-Series Price Said to Start as Low as Rs. 9,500
  4. OnePlus 6T Starts Receiving OxygenOS 9.0.11 Update in India
  5. Dell Alienware m17 With Core i9, Nvidia GeForce RTX GPU Launched at CES
  6. Jio Happy New Year Offer Gives '100 Percent Cashback' on Rs. 399 Recharge
  7. Xiaomi Mi TV 4 65-Inch Model India Launch Likely for January 10
  8. WhatsApp for iPhone Gets Reply Privately in Groups, Stickers on Images
  9. Realme U1 Fiery Gold, Realme Buds on Sale for First Time in India Today
  10. Here’s Your First Look at Game of Thrones’ Final Season
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.