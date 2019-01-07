A new version of the Acer Swift 7 laptop has been launched at CES 2019 and it features a 92 percent screen-to-body ratio. This makes this laptop almost completely devoid of bezels. The Acer Swift 7 lineup is known to feature some of most portable laptops in the world and this year's iteration is no different. The Acer Swift 7's thickness is at 9.95mm — it's not the thinnest laptop in the world — but it weighs just 890 grams, which is astoundingly light for a 14-inch laptop. On the flip side, the display resolution is just 1920x1080 pixels, much lower than than the standard for premium laptops of this size.

Last year's Acer Swift 7 was unveiled at CES 2018 and it was thinner than the current iteration (at 8.98mm), albeit with thick bezels. However, the 2019 Acer Swift 7 outshines its predecessor on the display front. The biggest compromise on the new Swift 7 is the location of the webcam. It has a pop-up camera built-in to the keyboard and Acer claims this can swivel up to 65 degrees. How effective that is in real-world usage remains to be seen.

As far as specifications go, the Acer Swift 7 has an 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8500Y Amber Lake processor, up to 512GB of SSD storage, and up to 16GB RAM. The base variant has 256GB SSD storage and 8GB RAM, and is priced at $1,699 (roughly Rs. 1.19 lakh) in the US. The Acer Swift 7 will be available in China, Europe, Middle East, and Africa in April 2019 and in the US from May.

At the moment there is no word on availability or pricing in India. On the connectivity front, the Acer Swift 7 has two Thunderbolt 3 USB Type-C ports, and a headphone jack. It has a power button with an integrated Windows Hello fingerprint reader. Acer claims that the battery of the new Swift 7 laptop will last for up to 10 hours on a single charge.