Acer Swift 5, Acer Swift 3, Acer Swift 3X, Acer Aspire 5 With 11th Gen Intel Core Processors Launched in India

The Acer Swift 5 (SF514-55T) and Acer Swift 3x laptops are priced in India starting at Rs. 79,999.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 28 October 2020 18:45 IST
Acer Swift 5 is touted to last up to 17 hours on a single charge

Highlights
  • Acer Swift 3 range is priced in India starting from Rs. 67,999
  • Acer Swift 3X claims to last for up to 17.5 hours
  • Acer Aspire 5 is priced in India starting at Rs. 54,999

Acer Swift 5, Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59), Swift 3 (SF313-53), Acer Swift 3X, and Acer Aspire 5 laptops have launched in India. The Acer Swift 3X was unveiled globally just a few days ago and it has now launched in the Indian market. All of these five laptops are powered by 11th generation Intel Core processors. Acer Swift 3X also integrates Intel Iris Xe MAX discrete graphics for better graphics performance, and is touted to come with a battery life of up to 17.5 hours.

The new Acer Swift 5, Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59), Swift 3 (SF313-53), Acer Swift 3X, and Acer Aspire 5 laptops will be available from November first week via the Acer e-store, Flipkart, Amazon, and other multi-brand outlets. It will also be available offline at Acer exclusive stores and Reliance Digital.

Acer Swift 5 (SF514-55T) price, specifications

The Acer Swift 5 (SF514-55T) is priced in India starting at Rs. 79,999. The laptop features a 14-inch full-HD display with a peak brightness of 340 nits, 100 percent coverage of the sRGB colour gamut, and a 90 percent screen to body ratio. It has an anti-microbial Corning Gorilla Glass coating for added protection. The laptop is powered by 11th-generation Intel Core i5 and Intel Core i7 processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics.

Battery life on the Acer Swift 5 is touted to last up to 17 hours on a single charge. It weighs approximately 1kg. It has a magnesium-lithium and magnesium-aluminium chassis. Ports include USB-Type C, Thunderbolt 4 and USB3.2 Gen 2.

Acer Swift 3x price in India, specifications

The Acer Swift 3x is also priced in India starting at Rs. 79,999. This laptop features a 14-inch full-HD IPS screen that has 72 percent of the NTSC color gamut and 84 percent screen-to-body ratio. It integrates Acer ExaColor and Acer Color Intelligence to reduce eye strain. Acer Swift 3x is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core processor accompanied by Intel Iris Xe MAX discrete graphics. The divice features multiple cooling modes, accessible via easy shortcut keys, and dual heat pipes for heat dissipation.

acer switch 3x Acer Swift 3x

Acer Swift 3x is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core processor

Acer Swift 3X has a claimed battery life of up to 17.5 hours thanks to the at 58.7Wh battery. It is touted to provide 4-hours of use for just 30 minutes of charge time. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), Bluetooth v5.1, 2x2 MU-MIMO, USB Type-C, Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.0, and USB 3.2 Gen 2 port. The Acer Swift 3x weighs 1.37kg.

Acer Swift 3 range price in India, specifications

The Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53) and Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59) are priced in India starting from Rs. 67,999. The Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53) features a 13.5-inch display with 2,256x1,504 pixels resolution and 3:2 aspect ratio. It has a peak brightness of 400 nits and covers 100 percent of the sRGB colour gamut. Acer claims it can last up to 18 hours on a single charge. The aluminium and magnesium-aluminium design gives it a weight of just 1.19kg and thickness of 15.95mm. On the other hand, the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59) comes with a 14-inch full-HD display and an 82.73 percent screen to body ratio. It weighs just 1.2kg with a thickness of 15.95mm.

acer swift 3 Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53)

Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53) features a 13.5-inch display

Both the models are powered by 11th-generation Intel Core i7 and Core i5 processors and integrate Intel Iris Xe graphics. Both new Swift 3 models have a backlit keyboard, up to 1TB PCIe Gen 3 x 4 SSD memory. They come with Windows Hello support via a fingerprint reader. Connectivity options include Thunderbolt 4, Wi-Fi 6.

Acer Aspire 5 price in India, specifications

The refreshed Acer Aspire 5 is priced in India starting at Rs. 54,999. It features a 14-inch full-HD IPS display with Acer's Color Intelligence and eye care technology called Acer BlueLightShield. The laptop is powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel Core processors paired with NVIDIA GeForce MX350 discrete graphics. It is just 17.95mm slim and offers connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi 6. The Acer Aspire 5 integrates up to1TB M.2 PCIe SSD and up to 2TB HDD.

Acer Aspire 5 A514-54G Laptop

Acer Aspire 5 A514-54G Laptop

Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Processor Core i7
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 10 Home
Hard disk 1TB
SSD 256GB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce MX350
Weight 1.55 kg
Comments

Further reading: Acer Swift 5, Acer Swift 3X, Acer Swift 3, Acer Aspire 5, Acer
